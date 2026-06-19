Utility presentations dominate Albion City Council meeting

Photo by AlbionMich.net

Albion City Council members listen during the June 15 meeting at City Hall. The city’s original 500,000-gallon water tower is visible in the background. Two presentations on water and sewer rates and Consumers Energy infrastructure planning occupied nearly 75 minutes of the regular meeting before the council completed the remainder of its agenda.

By MAGGIE LANOUE

Contributing Writer

Utility rate reviews and an energy infrastructure briefing occupied nearly 75 minutes of the June 15 Albion City Council meeting before council members completed a full agenda of city business, public comments and unanimous votes.

The first presentation, lasting about 36 minutes, focused on water and sewer rates. Consultants and city staff reviewed proposed rate increases, utility finances and the transition to monthly billing scheduled to begin July 1.

A second presentation by Consumers Energy representative Greg Moore lasted nearly 38 minutes and covered electric rates, reliability, energy demand and future infrastructure needs. Moore discussed the relationship between utility rates and customer demand, the potential impact of data centers on Michigan’s economy, and programs available to help residents reduce energy costs.

Council then moved through the remainder of its agenda during the final half hour of the meeting.

One of the evening’s largest discussions focused on recreation funding and a revised approach to recreation programming in Albion. City Manager Sheryl Theriot said recent Recreation Roundtable discussions identified opportunities to improve communication, collaboration and accountability among recreation providers.

“We talked about what tremendous resources we already have here, what opportunities to collaborate, increase communications, and especially reach out and connect with the youth of our community,” Theriot said.

Theriot said the city is shifting some recreation activities back in-house while maintaining partnerships with community organizations.

“It was identified that we really needed to bring some of these activities back in-house,” she said, adding that the city wanted greater accountability for recreation millage dollars and improved reporting on participation and outcomes.

According to Theriot, the city’s recreation contract with the Battle Creek Family YMCA totaled approximately $263,000 annually. The revised recreation plan reallocates about $91,750 to support summer recreation programming while continuing YMCA swimming lessons, fitness classes and related activities. Council approved contracts supporting Play Right Sports Academy, Project Safe Neighborhoods and the STARR summer camp program.

Council also approved a property access agreement allowing the Calhoun County Land Bank to use a city-owned lot at 110 N. Clinton St. while stabilization work is completed at 203 S. Superior St., commonly known as the former BBQ building located between Dickerson Music Co. and Lopez Taco House.

During the discussion, Council Member Jim Stuart raised concerns about maintaining access for businesses along the North Superior Street block while construction is underway.

“It’s my understanding they’re working directly with both the owners of those businesses, and they are anticipating having access to the rear,” Theriot said, noting that conversations with affected businesses are continuing.

Council approved several infrastructure-related items, including renewal of the city’s HydroCorp cross-connection inspection services contract and engineering services for utility improvements on West Oak Street and Clinton Street.

Public comments covered a wide range of topics. Nora Jackson asked questions about the recreation program application process and deadlines. Former Council Member Garrett Brown commented on the proposed charter amendment language regarding city manager qualifications. Juanita Solis Kidder of Citizens to Beautify Albion encouraged residents to volunteer for gardening efforts at Molder Park and highlighted new benches recently installed near Five Points.

Council also approved placing unpaid utility bills and abatement charges on summer property tax bills. Finance Director David Clark reported that approximately $54,000 in unpaid water and sewer charges and about $50,000 in unpaid abatement costs will be transferred to summer tax rolls as permitted by state law.

Near the conclusion of the meeting, Council Member Lenn Reid reminded residents of upcoming Juneteenth activities at Holland Park. Events begin Friday evening with food, games and community activities from 5 to 8 p.m., followed by Movie Night in the Park at 9 p.m. Saturday’s celebration includes vendors, displays, food and activities from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a Gospel Fest beginning at 5 p.m. at the Dr. Harry J. Bonner Pavilion.

Council members also shared updates on recent community activities, including a father-son picnic, a Difference Makers youth event, alumni recognition activities and upcoming downtown events.

All action items on the agenda were approved unanimously.

All votes were unanimous. Separate stories on recreation programming, utility rates and the West Oak Street infrastructure project are planned.