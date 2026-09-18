Vandalism closes bathrooms at Grove Park/Wolf’s Prairie Playground

Two stall doors were broken off and trash strewn about and placed in the toilets

of the women’s bathroom at Grove Park.

Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township Police Officer Keith Kirk has been investigating the latest incident of vandalism at the bathrooms at Grove Park and has two suspects currently, one is a juvenile, who has confessed, and one is an adult, and his investigation is ongoing. Grove Park includes Wolf’s Prairie Playground and is located at the end of Cass Street and overlooks Lake Chapin.

The bathrooms are currently closed and a port-a-john has been placed at the site.

Berrien Springs Village Council President Sheila Snyder said she is disheartened and disappointed by the thousands of dollars in damage as village officials and the community have invested several hundred thousand dollars into the new playground and have had a new pavilion built only to have the bathrooms vandalized that people depend on when they visit the park. She hopes residents and visitors will be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township Police Department at 471-2813.

The bathrooms have been damaged multiple times, Officer Kirk reported.

The latest incident was reported on August 31st by Village of Berrien Springs Street Department Supervisor Dave Engler. Both the men’s and women’s bathrooms had been damaged. In the women’s bathroom there were two stall doors broken off, three toilet paper dispensers had been damaged by ripping their front covers off and roll holders. There was also trash in four of the toilets (including things like diapers, drink cans, and other trash) and trash had been strewn all over the floor.

In the men’s bathroom, the soap dispenser had been taken off the wall, one of the stall doors was broken off, and two toilet paper dispensers had been removed.

Corey Busch from Busch Construction, who had been building the new pavilion, told Officer Kirk that the boom/telehandler had been left in the parking lot in the park over the weekend because they were still working on the pavilion. Busch said there appeared to be some cosmetic damage to the key ignition area. It is believed someone tried to take a screwdriver or other device to the key ignition area. The key still fit and Busch was able to start the equipment and use it.

The vandalism remains under investigation. Officer Kirk will submit a report to the prosecutor’s office for possible charges against the suspects once his investigation is complete.