VB Commissioner honored for over 50 years of service

Van Buren County Commissioner Don Hanson, center, who chose not to see re-election, and opted for retirement at year’s end, received state and local honors for his 54 years of service to Van Buren County during the Dec. 13 Van Buren County Board of Commissioners meeting. State Senator Aric Nesbitt, right, and State Representative Beth Griffin, left, presented Hanson with a state Special Tribute for his many decades of service. Hanson also received a drawing of the Van Buren County Courthouse from County Commissioner Kurt Doroh.

Courier-Leader photos/Paul Garrod

By Paul Garrod

Staff Writer

PAW PAW – A Van Buren County Commissioner who chose not to see re-election, and opted for retirement at year’s end, received state and local honors for his 54 years of service to Van Buren County during the Dec. 13 Van Buren County Board of Commissioners meeting, here.

State Senator Aric Nesbitt and State Representative Beth Griffin presented Don Hanson with a state Special Tribute for his many decades of service. The tribute read in part: “It is with deep appreciation for the hard work, dedication, and professionalism that Don Hanson has put forth for 54 years that we offer this expression of our thanks and best wishes in his retirement from Van Buren County.

“In over five decades of public service, Don Hanson has represented his constituents with integrity and an enthusiasm for serving the Van Buren community. For 36 years, Don served as a Van Buren County Commissioner, and served as Commission Chair from 1973-1974. Don also served as Trustee and Treasurer for Hamilton Township, chairman of the Van Buren chapter of the Michigan Township Association, Trustee for the Van Buren-Cass Public Health District Board, representative on the Michigan Works and Kinexus Boards, and served for 20 years on the Southwest Michigan Planning Commission.”

The tribute concluded, “Don was a tremendous example of a great leader as he made thoughtful and level-headed decisions and offered straightforward advice from his many years of experience. It was a privilege to work alongside Don, and all who had this opportunity benefited greatly from his wealth of knowledge. Don embodies the greatest qualities of those who serve our communities, and we are sincerely thankful for the lasting impact that his work will have on Van Buren County.”

Hanson also received a drawing of the Van Buren County Courthouse from commissioners.

Also, during the meeting, commissioners:

Approved a request to appoint Kate Hosier to the Remonumentation Committee to fill a vacancy for the representative of Villages and Cities. Hosier serves as the South Haven city manager and is also part of the Brownfield Redevelopment Authority.

Approved a request to re-appoint Douglas Burleson to the Van Buren County Road Commission for a six-year term to expire Dec. 31, 2028. Burleson sought reappointment to her term which expired Dec. 1, 2022.

Approved a request to purchase replacement phone handsets. The desk phone handsets used across the county need replacement, according to commissioners. Models that came out a decade ago are no longer supported by the county’s phone system vendor. The total costs for replacements are $20,307.88. The planned, budgeted expense will be taken from the Technology Improvement Fund.