Veteran receives motorized wheelchair from PP organizations

Paw Paw American Legion Post 68 Commander Mike Seymoure, left, is shown with Vietnam Marine veteran Glenn Higgs of South Haven who lost both legs in the Vietnam War. Higgs, a member of the American Legion Post 49, was surprised Sunday afternoon, Jan. 22, in Paw Paw, where he received a motorized wheelchair from the Paw Paw Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus and the Paw Paw American Legion Post 68.

Paw Paw Knights of Columbus member Tim Janssen, Fourth Degree Comptroller, far left, Robert Adams, Paw Paw American Legion Post 68 member, KOC Phil Arbanas, Past District Master, and Attorney Matt Cooper, are shown with Glenn Higgs, a Marine Vietnam War veteran, who was presented with a motorized wheelchair by the two organizations. Higgs lost both legs in the war in 1968.Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus and the Paw Paw American Legion Post 68.

PAW PAW – A South Haven man, a Vietnam Marine veteran, who lost both legs in the war, was surprised Sunday afternoon in Paw Paw when he received a motorized wheelchair from the Paw Paw Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus and the Paw Paw American Legion Post 68.

Glenn Higgs received an ST Action Trackchair from the two organizations, who partnered together with proceeds from their joint venture golf outing, “All Gave Some – Some Gave All” to make the purchase.

Higgs, while on patrol north of Da Nang stepped on a land mine and lost both legs, but not his heart or positive attitude.

A letter from State Senator Aric Nesbitt was read during the brief presentation at the Paw Paw American Legion building, that thanked the two organizations for their donation. The letter from Sen. Nesbitt read in part: “The support your organization has shown to veterans in our community does not go unnoticed. We appreciate the Paw Paw Knights of Columbus and the American Legion going above and beyond in your service to help Glenn enjoy what he loves to do the most. It is a wonderful thing when an organization can seize the opportunity to make a real, positive impact for their neighbors.”

In 2015, Higgs, a member of the American Legion Post 49, received a State Special Tribute from then-State Rep. Nesbitt and then-State Sen. Tonya Schuitmaker for his service to the country and community. Higgs was recognized for taking veterans from the VA in Battle Creek out for a day of fishing, something that he continues to do to this day as he marks 43 years.

Friends and family members were on hand to see Higgs receive the motorized wheelchair.

Jeff Dehn, who has known Higgs for the past 40 years, said that Higgs is always helping others. He got me on the “Big Lake” fishing, said Dehn of his fishing excursions with Higgs on Lake Michigan.

Bruce Thatcher of Operation Injured Soldier, said, “Glenn is the happiest person I know.”