By Gari Voss & Ethan MacDonald

On Veterans Day, the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, gatherings were held across the United States and around the world. The day is not only celebrated in the United States, but in other countries as Remembrance Day.

Many of the programs were led by veterans sharing experiences of their service time. A reoccurring theme was that these men and women took, and still take, time from their families and communities to ensure that those left at home remain safe and free. Many laid down their lives in this endeavor. But Veterans Day is not only for those who died for their country but for those who currently are deployed around the world and continue to support all who wish to be free.

2026 is a special honoring of all U.S. military veterans because it marks a special 250th anniversary of the United States. The national commemoration in New York City was themed “Salute to Service” at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum, and the New York City Veterans Day Parade included retired Navy Captain Sunita Williams as Grand Marshal.

Allegan County did not have such flamboyant celebration, but smaller, thoughtful remembrances. Mayors and township supervisors may have read proclamations while American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) organizations gathered for special services – All to honor past and present members of the Armed Forces.

In Allegan, Michigan

People gathered on the Allegan Riverfront at the Veterans Memorial on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 11am to remember all veterans past and present. The ceremony was hosted by the Allegan American Legion Post 89. Pastor and Army Chaplain Chris Laughlin and Tech Sergeant Tessa Pierce Thomas shared their thoughts and experiences with those in attendance.

Sergeant Thomas served during the Cold War and remembered, “Vets who served in supposedly non-active combat zones, saw action but were not remembered. The many who served were left unknown.”

SPC 5 Peter Antkoviak, Commander of the Allegan Post, is an 83 year old Vietnam veteran. During his presentation, he covered a number of themes. First, he highlighted the service of veterans throughout Allegan’s history. During 2026, Allegan suffered the loss of Walter Garrett, who passed after his 100th birthday. Antkoviak mourned the effects of PTSD on veterans, and how everyone should support the men and women who have served.

“Everyone can help support advocacy groups who aid veterans. Plus, employers should hire veterans,” encouraged Antkoviak.

A thought to remember, “This is a day to remember the men and women who put their love of God and their country, liberty and freedom above life itself. It should also be a day of rejoicing. Rejoicing in the men and women who have measured up to our responsibility,” shared SPC 5 Antkoviak. “While these responsibilities may have shifted and evolved with each subsequent generation, the love for this country is a common thread.”

In Glenn, Michigan

Across Allegan County to the west in Glenn, the students at Glenn Public School had the honor of hosting the American Legion Post 49 Honor Guard for a 250th celebration. The group gathered on the front lawn of the schoolyard where the Field of Flags had been planted. The guard assembled and paid homage to all Veterans past and present while the students learned more about the importance of the armed Forces and all who served their country in the past and today.