Visual year-in-review

Andy Hatt, athletic director at Sturgis High School, presents a video-scoreboard concept to the board of education. Ed LeBoeuf portrays William Grobhiser at “Legacy Cemetery Tour” in September at Oak Lawn Cemetery. After some unexpected delays, a reconstruction project on Congress Street was completed in September. Jamie Eymer in the main room at Sturges-Young Center for the Arts. In September, Eymer was named director at SYCA. MI Art Fest Patricia Szeplakay works on a painting at “MI Art Fest” in July in downtown Sturgis. Michael Bobalik, clerk for Sturgis Township Board, announced his retirement in August. Mike Mort reviews scenes from the documentary “Crescendo,” which premiered Nov. 10 at Sturges-Young Center for the Arts. Aaron Miller and Frank Perez talk to the media in November, after an organizational meeting for Sturgis City Commission. Perez was appointed mayor, Miller retained his seat as vice mayor. Rheta Erts views her winning piece in the 2023 community art show at Open Door Gallery. Sturgis High School varsity football team bursts through the tunnel prior to its home opener for 23023 Concrete was poured and accessories added for a splash pad at Thurston Woods Park. Official opening is expected in spring 2024. A storm-front in July brought flooding, damage and outages in Sturgis. After several years of planning, a roundabout at the intersection of East Lafayette Street and North Franks Avenue opened in July.

Since Sturgis Sentinel launched in June, a lot has happened in and near the city. A new mayor was named. A summer storm front swept through the area. Numerous community festivals, live shows and school activities dotted the schedule. Here is a photographic look-back at the last half of 2023.

Photos by Dennis Volkert/Sentinel