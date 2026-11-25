By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

OAKLAND—A state championship for Alyssa Volkers. A runner-up finish for Josi Popma.

And a top-10 showing for the Hamilton girls swim & dive team.

Volkers set a school record in winning the 200-yard freestyle, while Popma placed second in diving to help the Hawkeyes finish ninth with 124 points at the Division 3 state finals at Oakland University. Preliminaries took place Friday, Nov. 20, with finals Saturday, Nov. 21.

Hamilton coach Liz VandeWege pointed to five All-State performances, personal bests and school records as highlights of the weekend.

“These girls have worked so incredibly hard all season long and to see everything pay off is a testament to their dedication and commitment to themselves and the team,” VandeWege said.

East Grand Rapids won the team title with 364 points, followed by Marian with 304. Hamilton finished one point behind eighth-place Williamston.

Among the other local schools, Wayland placed 26th with seven points, while Allegan and Otsego tied for 30th with two points apiece. Plainwell did not score in the finals.

Volkers, a senior, clocked a 1:53.05 in the 200 freestyle to finish 0.54 seconds ahead of Williamston’s Sydney Godfrey. She added a fourth-place finish in the 500 freestyle in 5:14.57.

“Alyssa winning the 200 was something that she had been eyeing since last season, so we worked a lot on her pace this year,” VandeWege said. “I’ve had Alyssa since she was a little girl in age group, so to see her progress and win this title was really special for the both of us.”

Popma scored 464.90 points to finish second behind Chelsea’s Anna McAllister (474.10). Fellow Hamilton diver Maya Miller placed fifth with 380.20.

Keira Volkers took seventh in the 100 butterfly in 1:00.78. She also joined Paige Kleinheksel, Nora VandenBerg and Alyssa Volkers to place sixth in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:41.49.

Keira Volkers, Marisa Patmos, VandenBerg and Alyssa Volkers finished ninth in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:42.87. Patmos, Billie Lucas, Keira Volkers and Kleinheksel placed 16th in the 200 medley relay in 1:57.97.

Hamilton senior Charlee Hoover added a pair of first-place finishes in the S14 para swimming events. She touched in 40.15 seconds in the 50 freestyle and 1:29.60 in the 100 freestyle. Neither event counted toward the team standings.

VandeWege said she was pleased to see Hoover race on her own with confidence after a season interrupted by injuries and illness.

“I’m glad she was able to join us one last time on the state team and perform to the best of her ability,” VandeWege said.

Wayland’s Ariana Longstreet placed 10th in diving with 329.75 points, accounting for all seven of the Wildcats’ points.

Otsego senior Bella Xenos set a school record in the 500 freestyle, finishing 15th in 5:30.26. Allegan freshman Genevieve Cooper also placed 15th, finishing the 100 backstroke in 1:03.49.