Voters will decide local races, millages in Aug. 4 primary

JACKSON, Mich. — Voters in Jackson County will head to the polls Tuesday, Aug. 4, to choose candidates for several local offices and decide a series of fire, police and school funding proposals.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the City of Jackson and participating townships. The election includes contested local races for Jackson mayor and Rives Township clerk, along with millage and bond questions in several communities.

The City of Jackson mayoral race is for a two-year term. Five nonpartisan candidates are listed on the ballot: Christy May Davis, Derek J. Dobies, Shalanda Hunt, Dena K. Morgan and John Wilson.

In Rives Township, Republicans Kendra Adams, Jobeth Carlton and Vercilla Hart are running for clerk for a partial term ending Nov. 20, 2028.

Several township proposals focus on public safety funding. Grass Lake Charter Township voters will consider renewing and restoring a fire protection millage to 1.64 mills for six years, from 2026 through 2031. The proposal is expected to raise about $642,143 in its first year.

Pulaski Township voters will decide whether to renew and restore a 1-mill fire department millage for 20 years, from 2026 through 2046. The millage would raise an estimated $83,434 in the first year it is levied.

Sandstone Township voters will consider renewing and restoring a 1.25-mill fire protection millage for four years, from 2027 through 2030. The revenue would support fire protection, first responder emergency medical service, and fire department operations and equipment. The proposal is expected to raise about $232,583 in its first year.

Summit Township voters will see two public safety questions. One asks whether to renew a 0.9623-mill police and fire millage from 2027 through 2036, raising about $900,000 in the first year. A second asks whether to increase the police and fire millage by 1 mill for the same period, raising about $945,000 from the increase in its first year.

The ballot also includes a bond proposal for Homer Community School District. The district is asking voters for approval to borrow up to $11.92 million for additions, remodeling, technology, ADA access, lighting improvements, security fencing, playground improvements and other school site work.

The estimated millage for the proposed Homer bonds in 2026 is 1.63 mills, with no net increase over the prior year’s levy, according to ballot language. The maximum bond term would be 30 years.

In Michigan’s partisan primary, voters may choose candidates from only one political party. Ticket-splitting between Democratic and Republican primary sections is not allowed, and those partisan votes will not count. Voters may skip the partisan section and still vote in local, nonpartisan races or proposals.

Early in-person voting is available through Sunday, Aug. 2, though early voting sites may differ from regular polling places. Absentee ballots may be requested in person at a local clerk’s office until 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, and through Election Day for voters registering at the same time. Ballots already received should be signed and returned to a clerk’s office or secure drop box to avoid mail delays.

Unregistered residents may register and vote at their city or township clerk’s office until 8 p.m. Election Day. Those registering within two weeks of the election must show proof of residency with their name and current address. Digital copies are accepted.

Polling places will include accessible voting options, including at least one station for voters who need to vote while seated and a voter assist terminal to help mark ballots.

Voters can check registration, view sample ballots, find polling locations and look up clerk information at mi.gov/vote. More election information is available at mi.gov/elections.