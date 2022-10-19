Walkers take to streets for breast cancer awareness

By Pamela Whitlow

Hope Heals Within… hosted their 7th Annual Breast Cancer Walk in downtown LaFayette on Saturday morning.

The theme this year was Your Fight is our Fight!

The morning kicked off with welcoming people out, opening prayer and then the one mile raising awareness walk began, led by Major TJ Wood of the Chambers County Sheriff’s Department.

The turnout was great, and everyone was excited, joyful and encouraged to just be having fun while raising awareness.

This is Founder Jeanette Jones tenth year as a breast cancer survivor and she stated God be the Glory!!! She will always thank God and raise awareness!

The morning ended with fellowship, breakfast, door prizes and balloons were released in loving memory of those that lost their fight with breast cancer.