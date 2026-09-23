Wedge’s hat trick leads Allegan past Delton

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

After what coach Andy Bishop described as a rough week, the Allegan boys soccer team was looking for a response.

The Tigers provided one in convincing fashion.

Sawyer Wedge recorded a hat trick as Allegan defeated Delton 8-0 on Monday, bouncing back from losses to Kalamazoo Hackett and Kalamazoo Christian the previous week.

“It was a great game and good to come back still hungry,” Bishop said. “Our midfield did well keeping the ball on the offensive end tonight.”

Wedge finished with three goals and an assist, while Colby Bishop had two goals and two assists.

Mario Dulac contributed a goal and an assist, with Zander Rhoda and Nathan Martinez each scoring once.

LJ Dial finished with two assists, both coming on throw-ins that led directly to goals.

Dial connected with Wedge on one of those opportunities, with Wedge heading the ball into the net. Another Dial throw-in found Bishop for a header and another Allegan goal.