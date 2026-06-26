What Albion Residents Need to Know This Summer

An aerial view shows construction underway on Eaton Street near the Business Loop I-94 corridor. The project is one of several infrastructure improvements taking place across Albion this summer. Much of the work involves underground utility replacement that is not visible from street level.

By Maggie LaNoue, Contributing Writer

Construction projects, utility upgrades and property developments continue across Albion as city officials work through one of the busiest infrastructure seasons the community has seen in decades.

For residents, many of the changes are already visible in daily life.

Drivers have encountered road closures and detours as crews replace aging water mains, sanitary sewers, storm sewers and related infrastructure beneath city streets. Much of the work is connected to Albion’s broader water system improvements, including the new water tower and utility upgrades designed to serve the community for decades to come.

One of the projects affecting the greatest number of motorists is the ongoing work on Eaton Street. The closure, which began this spring and is expected to continue through the summer, involves water main replacement overseen by Wightman. When complete, the road will be fully restored. The closure has required many drivers to find alternate routes to Family Fare, businesses along the Business Loop I-94 corridor and destinations on the north side of town, a significant inconvenience in a city with one primary grocery store.

An aerial photograph taken in June shows the extent of the work, much of which is difficult to see from street level. While the road closure is highly visible to drivers, much of the project involves underground utility replacement.

Additional construction projects continue in several areas of the city, including Dean Drive, Hoaglin Drive, Bemer Street, Magnotta Avenue and West Oak Street. City officials have noted that some of Albion’s underground infrastructure dates back many decades, including a sanitary sewer line beneath West Oak Street that dates to 1909.

Residents will also begin seeing changes to their utility bills. Albion is transitioning from quarterly water billing to monthly billing beginning in July. According to City Manager Dr. Sheryl Theriot’s June 15 report to council, approximately 89 percent of 2,779 water meters have been installed, with crews now moving on to commercial customers. Residents who prefer mailed paper bills will be charged a $2 fee per bill. The first monthly bills have not yet been issued, but residents can already track their water usage through the Eye on Water app or at eyeonwater.com by entering their account number from a current paper bill.

Property development activity is visible on both ends of the Superior Street corridor. The city acquired 100 S. Superior Street, a fire-damaged building located just steps from City Hall, from the Calhoun County Land Bank for $1 plus closing costs. Environmental consulting firm Triterra has completed a Phase II environmental report, with results expected shortly. The next step will be a feasibility study by engineering firm WJE based on those findings.

Further north on the same street, the Calhoun County Land Bank is undertaking stabilization work at 203 N. Superior Street, a building known to many residents as the BBQ building. According to discussion at the June 15 City Council meeting, the work is expected to run through approximately August 30, with equipment and materials staged on a city-owned lot at 110 N. Clinton. Customers who typically use the rear parking lot to access nearby businesses, including Stirling Books and Brew, Dickerson Music Co and Lopez Taco House, should be aware that rear access may be limited or unavailable once heavy equipment arrives on site. Those businesses are open and asking customers to use their front doors on Superior Street when equipment is present at the back of the block. The issue was raised at the June 15 City Council meeting by Council Member Jim Stuart, who owns Stirling Books and Brew. City Manager Dr. Sheryl Theriot said staff are working with the Land Bank to maintain rear access and that a fence will need to be removed for equipment to reach the site.

Another significant downtown property changed ownership earlier this year. Public records show the hotel at 200 S. Superior Street sold in May for $3.5 million, transferring from Downtown Albion Hotel LLC to Albion Superior Hospitality LLC, according to the city assessor’s office. Additional information about the transaction and future plans for the property is being gathered and will be reported in a future edition of The Recorder.

Beyond infrastructure and development, city officials continue work on recreation programming, community partnerships, and the ongoing update of Albion’s Comprehensive Plan.

For residents, the summer of 2026 may be remembered as a season of inconvenience in some places, but also as a period of significant investment in systems and facilities that have served the community for generations and now require renewal.