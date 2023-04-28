What to expect on the May 2023 ballot

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — Three school bond proposals will be highlighting a special election happening this Tuesday, May 2 in St. Joseph County.

Two of the proposals will have an impact on communities in St. Joseph County, as Centreville and Constantine will have school bond proposals to help fund work on their school buildings.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the following locations: