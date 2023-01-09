White Pigeon wrestling 3-2 at Lawton tournament

LAWTON — White Pigeon’s wrestling team finished with three wins and two losses at the Bryan Sosinski Wrestling Tournament held in Lawton on Dec. 28.

The Chiefs got wins against Carson City Crystal 60-22, Watervliet 63-18, and Lakeview 60-14. They were defeated by Manchester 52-30 and Plainwell 69-3.

Going 4-1 on the day for the Chiefs were Mazzi Lambert (106 lbs.), Evan Rudloff (150), Caleb Lane (165), and Seth Miller (215). Taking home three wins were David Lane (113), Drew Johnson (126), Norberto Monroy (170) and Chaz Underwood (285). Bringing back a pair of wins were Gavin McGrady (132), Jesse Felis (138), Cole Jackson (144), and Landon Peterson (190). Ian Johnson (120) and Luke Linkson (157) had one win each.