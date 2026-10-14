Wickey: Perez ‘has done enough damage to the city’

Mayor calls backlash by fellow commissioners a ‘circus’

During the comment segment at Sturgis City Commission’s Oct. 14 meeting, Precinct 2 commissioner Justin Wickey released a statement urging mayor Frank Perez to resign.

Perez responded with a scathing rebuttal.

Comments came in the aftermath of results from an independent investigation, released Sept. 23.

That probe stemmed from a resolution, presented by at-large commissioner Aaron Miller on May 27 and approved by the commission, suggesting cause to believe there was wrongdoing by some commissioners that may have led to the resignation of city manager Andrew Kuk. Perez did not attend the meeting at which the resolution was presented.

The investigation report explored whether a violation of the open meetings act may have occurred during meetings, beginning in March, involving some or all of commissioners Cathi Abbs, Richard Bir, Linda Harrington, Marvin Smith and Perez, related to concerns presented by an unnamed city employee, in regard to Kuk.

The report determined Perez violated a section of the city charter and “acted in a manner inconsistent with” section 1 of the city commission procedural policy. Possible violations of the opening meetings act were not substantiated.

Kuk announced his resignation on April 22, and left the role on July 24. Doug Terry is serving as interim manager.

At this week’s meeting, Wickey said the investigation makes it “painfully clear” of the mayor’s wrongdoing.

“Commissioners have parameters in which we are legally obligated to work within,” Wickey said. “Mayor Perez chooses when or if he will stay within those parameters. Because of his actions and triggering an expensive investigation, he has single-handedly caused the city to waste hundreds of thousands of dollars, having to now pay two city manager salaries, along with the cost of the investigation to figure out what the depth of his damage was.”

“The right thing for mayor Perez to do is resign. If he refuses, I implore those who live in Precinct 4 to vote him out. He has done enough damage to the city. He has embarrassed this commission and made it a difficult environment for city staff to work under. If he remains, finding a quality long-term city manager could be (nearly) impossible.”

“I personally mean no harm to mayor Perez, but him continuing as a commissioner and mayor can no longer be an option.”

In the Nov. 3 election, Perez is running for re-election in Precinct 4, opposed by Stoney Summey.

Wickey said voters in that precinct “have the power to remove (Perez).”

“‘Vote for Stoney Summey’ must become your battle cry,” Wickey proclaimed.

Perez, during his commentary segment, criticized claims made by Wickey, and, indirectly, others on the commission.

“The official investigation ultimately concluded that I did not break the law. (You’re) continuing to mis-characterize the situation, pushing false narratives, only serves to further divide our community, rather than to heal it,” Perez said. “Unlike commissioner Wickey, I have remained committed to serve our city with integrity, and operating within the proper legal parameters.”

“You got the report you wanted. And unfortunately, it didn’t give you the result you wanted. But I’m the bad guy, right? Unbelievable.”

Perez said the commissioners “gotta get through this, and we’ve gotta work together.”

The mayor also said he was the only member of the board who wanted to present full results of the investigation report in open session, “let the public hear it all,” and said Wickey wanted to go into closed session, “because you wanted to hear exactly what was in it before you released it. I (didn’t), because I knew I didn’t do anything wrong.”

“I’ve made mistakes, definitely, and I have apologized for them. But for you and others to continue this circus … come on.”

On Oct. 2, Perez apologized for behavior that may have led to the investigation, in a formal statement.

“When faced with the allegations raised in March 2026, I allowed my initial feelings of frustration and confusion to cloud my judgment. For those actions, and for the impact they had, I offer my sincere and unreserved apologies to the city commissioners, city staff, my family and the residents of Sturgis.”

On Oct. 11, Miller released a formal statement, in some aspects similar to Wickey’s, suggesting Perez “should not be mayor.”

“The city’s investigation report … clearly shows a mayor who is willing to hold secret meetings, lie on behalf of even his allies on the commission and exert unauthorized pressure on the city’s highest-ranked employee to force him to resign,” Miller said, adding that it’s his final comment on the matter. He was absent from the Oct. 14 meeting, as was Mullins.

Cost of the commission investigation is $78,760, and is paid through the city’s general fund legal fees.

Two weeks prior to initiating the independent probe, a move to censure and remove Perez as mayor failed, in a 4-3 roll-call vote. Wickey had excused himself from that meeting before the vote was taken. On April 22, vice mayor Jeff Mullins presented a similar measure, resulting in a deadlocked decision, with Smith absent.

Wickey was appointed to the city commission in May 2025, to fill the seat left vacant by the departure of Rodger Moyer. Wickey is on the ballot, unopposed, for re-election to a partial term that continues through Dec. 2, 2028.

Perez was appointed mayor by the commission in November 2023, and re-appointed to the position in November 2025. The vote for mayor and vice mayor is conducted at Sturgis City Commission’s annual organizational meeting, and those roles are not determined by a public vote.