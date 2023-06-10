Wilcox Newspapers publishes inaugural issue of the Sturgis Sentinel

This paper marks the very first issue of the Sturgis Sentinel, a new community newspaper that is devoted to covering the news, sports, opinions, and issues of the Sturgis Area.

The publisher, Mike Wilcox, is no stranger to area newspapers. He currently owns the Three Rivers Commercial-News, and the Penny Saver, which is distributed to over 300 businesses in Centreville, Colon, Constantine, Jones, Leonidas, Mendon, Marcellus, Mottville, Nottawa, Schoolcraft, Three Rivers, Vicksburg, and White Pigeon. In addition to those, he also owns two newspapers in Van Buren County, three in Allegan County, two in Northern Michigan, and one in Alabama.

“After owning the Three Rivers Commercial-News for six months now, I’ve witnessed just how little of Sturgis’s local news is actually covered by the existing news organizations; and after the recent closing of the shopper, I knew I had to step in.,” said Wilcox. “Sturgis is a big community, a viable community, and I just cannot bear to see it without adequate news coverage.”

The Sturgis Sentinel will be published every Friday from the Three Rivers Commercial office and share much of its staff and resources with the Commercial-News.

It will be distributed to nearly 150 businesses in the Sturgis and Burr Oak area, for anyone to pick up free of charge. An online E-Edition, with an accompanying email subscription, will also be available for a nominal fee, and its news content will be posted online at https://wilcoxnewspapers.com

Featured writers will include News Director, Robert Tomlinson, as well as, several other familiar faces.

Any correspondence for the Sentinel can be directed to 269-279-7488, info@threeriversnews.com, or 124 N Main St, Three Rivers, MI 49093