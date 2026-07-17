Wildfire smoke prompts air quality warning across Michigan

Thick wildfire smoke from fires burning in Canada and Minnesota blanketed Michigan on Thursday, prompting state officials to warn residents to limit time outdoors as air quality reached hazardous levels across much of the state.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy said the statewide air quality alert remained in effect through Friday as fine particulate pollution, known as PM2.5, was expected to remain very unhealthy to hazardous. The agency said smoke concentrations were unusually high and could linger even if conditions begin improving over the weekend.

In Jackson County, public officials and emergency responders said they were receiving numerous reports of smoke odors as the haze moved through the area. Residents were asked not to call 911 solely to report the smell of smoke, but to call immediately if they see flames, signs of an active fire or another emergency nearby.

The smoke turned skies hazy and reduced visibility in parts of the state. State health officials advised people to stay indoors when possible, keep windows and doors closed, run air conditioning on recirculate and use higher-rated filters if available.

Children, older adults, pregnant people and those with asthma, heart disease or other respiratory conditions are considered at higher risk from wildfire smoke. Officials said anyone who must be outside should avoid strenuous activity and consider wearing a well-fitting N95 mask.

Michigan’s MiAir forecast said air quality Thursday was expected to be hazardous statewide. Conditions Friday were forecast to remain very unhealthy in the Lower Peninsula and hazardous in the Upper Peninsula.

Officials said rain and a shift in winds could help clear some smoke by Saturday, but they cautioned that smoke may recirculate and continue affecting air quality.

Jackson County residents without access to air conditioning or filtration were encouraged to seek relief at public cooling centers or other air-conditioned public places, including libraries and community facilities.

Cooling centers listed for the Jackson area include the Jackson Area Transportation Authority Transfer Center, 127 W. Courtland Ave.; The Salvation Army, 806 E. Pearl St.; Napoleon Township Hall, 6755 W. Brooklyn Road; the Jackson County Department on Aging’s Crouch Senior Center, 1715 Lansing Ave.; and Jackson College, 2111 Emmons Road.

Jackson District Library branches also were listed as cooling center options. Residents were advised to call individual locations for current hours before going.