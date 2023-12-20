Will one grant help leverage more?

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

During a busy Dec. 13 monthly meeting, the Saugatuck Township Board, in addition to action mentioned here elsewhere, also:

Reviewed a 102-page draft of a 5-Year Tri-Community Parks and Recreation Plan update due for presentation to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Feb. 1, 2024.

Partnering with the township on it are neighbor Saugatuck and Douglas cities, plus Saugatuck Public Schools, whose leaders (Douglas Monday night) also are reviewing it.

The investment is meant to create an inventory of properties suitable for public use and conservation towards possible future acquisition and/or improvements.

Such documentation, combined with the completed Tri-Community 5-year Parks and Recreation Plan, are keys in applying for DNR Trust Fund grants (See above story).

The prairie restoration project, township manager Daniel DeFranco said, will improve cemetery aesthetics through native plantings, create an area for meditative trails, create new habitat and improve storm water drainage.

The $30,000 project, to be budgeted in the 2023-24 fiscal year, will be done in 2025.

Hired Jeanne VanOrder for a temporary, part-time finance position for $35 an hour upon elected board treasurer Jon Helmrich’s retirement from those office duties. VanOrder, an experienced accountant, will work no more than 24 hours week, per agreement terms.

Upped township attorney Nick Curcio’s hourly fee from $180 to $190, meant, he said, to track with current inflation rates.