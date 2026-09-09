Wine & Harvest Festival features grape stomping, arts and crafts, free music and more

By Paul Garrod

Staff Writer

news4garrod@gmail. Com

PAW PAW – Paw Paw Wine & Harvest Festival’s three-day event, Friday, Sept. 11, through Sunday, Sept. 13, offers something for everyone, from grape stomping to arts and crafts, free music and more.

Friday, Sept. 11

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – The Witch’s Parlor Halloween decorations at Taylor’s Florist & Gifts, 215 E. Michigan Ave.

10 a.m. to 11 p.m. – Paw Paw Brewing Co., 780 S. Gremps St. Indoor and outdoor food and drink.

10 a.m. to midnight – Warner Vineyards, 706 S. Kamazoo St., Wine tastings and sales, live entertainment: 7:30 p.m. – Cheap Trick.

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. – St. Julian Winery & Distillery, 716 S. Kalamazoo St. Wine tastings and sales. Live entertainment on the patio – 3 to 6 p.m., Rusty Newhouse; 6 to 9 p.m., Tom Noak; Food available by Floatin’ Franks.

2 p.m. to 10 p.m. – The Lucky Wolf, Michigan Avenue. Live entertainment, food and drinks.

5 p.m. Opening – Carnival Midway, South Gremps Street behind the wineries.

5 to 7 p.m. – Dogs Just Wanna Have Fun – Ultimate Air Dogs, on the corner of North Niles Street and East Michigan Avenue.

5 p.m. – Destination Paw Paw Grape Stomp – Lakefront – Teams competition and open stomping.

5 p.m. to midnight – Festival Tent, corner of South Gremps and Paw Paw streets. Local wines, beers and new this year! Norse Nectar Meades.

Live entertainment: 5 to 8:15 p.m., The Iconix, 9 p.m. to midnight, Memphis Underground.

5 to 11p.m. – Concord Trolly throughout downtown. Free rides to festival venues. Sponsored by CSL Plasma.

5 p.m. to dusk – Marketplace booths throughout downtown.

5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. – Lakefront Amphitheatre, West Michigan Avenue.

Food booths and live entertainment: 6 to 8 p.m. Black River Band, 8:30 to 10 p.m., The Unknowns.

9:30 p.m. – Festival Fireworks over Maple Lake, Lakefront Park, West Michigan Avenue. Sponsored by Paw Paw Downtown Development Authority.

Saturday, Sept. 12

8 a.m. to 3 p.m., – Grape Escape Classic Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show, downtown along Michigan Avenue. Sponsored by John Tapper Automotive.

9 a.m. – Grape Lake 5K Run/Walk, start at corner of Hazen and Lake streets. Sponsored by Freshwater Community Church, benefiting local non-profits.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Taylor’s Florist & Gifts, 215 E. Michigan Avenue – Grand Opening of the Witch’s Parlor Halloween decorations.

9 a.m. – Kiwanis Cornhole Tournament, Michigan Avenue at Gremps Street.

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Free Train rides to Stompyland from the corner of East Michigan Avenue and South LaGrave Street.

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Arts & Craft Show, downtown Van Buren County Park and Paw Paw St. Sponsored by United Christian Services.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Petting Zoo, 403 E. Michigan Ave. Sponsored by Lounsbury Excavating.

10 a.m. to dusk – Marketplace – Booths throughout downtown.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Stompyland, New location at Freshwater Community Church parking lot, 600 E. Michigan Ave. Free children’s activities and crafts.

10 a.m. to midnight – Warner Vineyards, 706 S. Kalamazoo St. – wine tastings and sales. Live entertainment – 8 p.m. – Taylorville – A Tribute to Taylor Swift.

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. St. Julian Winery and Distillery. 716 S. Kalamazoo St. Tours, tastings and sales. Live entertainment on the patio: noon to 3 p.m., Tom Noak; 3 to 6 p.m., Zack Spangler; 6 to 9 p.m. – Dave Johnson. Food available by Floatin’ Franks

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Destination Paw Paw Grape Stomp, Lakefront Park, West Michigan Avenue . Team competition and open stomping.

10 a.m. to 11 p.m. – Lakefront Amphitheatre, West Michigan Avenue. Live entertainment: 9 to 9:45 a.m., ElevenEleven Yoga; 10 to 11 a.m.,Paw Paw Library; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Amy Baker Zumba; 1 to 1:30 p.m., Opening Act Theatre Company; 2 to 4 p.m. – Robotics – 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; K and KNein – 6 to 8 p.m.; Parkland Jazz;8:30 to 10:30 p.m. – Bad Habit.

11a.m. to 11 p.m. – Carnival Midway South Gremps Street behind the wineries.

11a.m. to 11p.m. – Concord Trolly throughout downtown – free rides to festival venues. Sponsored by CSL Plasma.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Dogs Just Wanna Have Fun – Ultimate Air Dogs, on the corner of North Niles Street and Michigan Avenue • Ultimate Air Dogs Showtimes: 11a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Your Dog Try It between shows.

11a.m. to 5 p.m. – Sloppy Joe Lunch, Paw Paw – Lawton Masonic Lodge, 234 E. Michigan Ave.

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. – NASCAR Virtual Reality – Paw Paw Township Hall parking lot, corner of E. Michigan at North Gremps Street. Sponsored by Honor Credit Union.

Noon to midnight – Festival Tent corner of South Gremps and Paw Paw streets. Local wines, beers and new this year! North Nectar Meades. Live entertainment: noon to 2 p.m. – Vineyard Chicks; 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. – Andy Perrin & the Show Buds; 5 to 8:15 p.m. – Out of Favor Boys, 9 p.m.to midnight – P.S. Dump Your Boyfriend.

7p.m. – Lucille Ball Look Alike Contest – Grape Stomp at Lakefront Park, West Michigan Avenue.

1 p.m. to 11 p.m. – Paw Paw Brewing Company, 780 S. Gremps St., food and drinks inside and outside. Live entertainment 1 to 4 p.m. – SLIMKNOT; 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. – Mike Struwin Band; 8 to 11 p.m. – Rock Rx.

Sunday, Sept. 13

7 to 9 a.m. – 40th Annual Vineyard Classic Bike Tour, Hazen Street. Registration, 7 to 9 a.m. Tour begins at 8 a.m.

10 to 11 a.m. – Church on the Lake – Lakefront Amphitheatre, West Michigan Avenue. Hosted by RedArrow Ministries

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Arts & Crafts Fair, Paw Paw Street and downtown park. Sponsored by United Christian Services.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Marketplace booths throughout downtown.

11a.m. to noon – RedArrow Youth Band, Lakefront Amphitheatre, West Michigan Avenue.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – The Lucky Wolf, Michigan Ave., 400 E. Michigan Avenue. Free live entertainment, with food and drinks available.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Sloppy Joe lunch, Paw Paw Lawton Masonic Lodge 234 E. Michigan Ave.

11 a.m.to 5 p.m. – Carnival Midway. South Gremps Street behind the wineries.

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. – St. Julian Winery & Distillery, 716 S. Kalamazoo St. Tours, tastings and sales. Live entertainment: on the patio : 11a.m. to 1 p.m. – Neil Jansen. Food by Floatin’ Franks.

Noon – St. Julian Festival Parade, Michigan Avenue from Paw Paw Middle School to Dyckman Street. Sponsored by St. Julian Winery and Distillery.

Noon to 5 p.m. – Festival Tent, corner of South Gremps and Paw Paw Streets. Local wines, beers and new this year! Norse Nectar Meades.

Live entertainment: 1 to 4 p.m. – Family Fun Day – Dance Party. Cowboy Karaoke Plenty of treats for all.

Noon to 5 p.m. – Concord Trolly throughout downtown – free rides. Sponsored by CSL Plasma.

Noon to 4 p.m. – Warner Vineyards, 706 S. Kalamazoo St. Wine tastings and sales. Live entertainment 1:30 p.m. – Ocean’s Rat Pack.

1 p.m. Worship Arts of Kalamazoo, Lakefront Amphitheatre, West Michigan Avenue.

2 p.m. Truth Church – Worship Band – Lakefront Amphitheatre, West Michigan Avenue.

2:30 p.m. – Lions Club Duck Race,Warner Vineyards, 706 S.Kalamazoo St., Sponsored by Paw Paw Lions Club.

For a complete schedule of events or more information, visit: www. pawpawwineandharvestfestival or call the Wine and Harvest festival office at (269) 655-1111.