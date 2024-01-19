Winter storm hinders attendance for ‘Winter Blues,’ but response positive

Sturgis Downtown Development Authority opened its 2024 festival scheduled Jan. 12 with “Winter Blues.

Ryan Conrod, director at DDA, said turnout was “very slow” due to weather. More than a dozen music acts were scheduled to perform, but a couple had to cancel. General response by patrons, though was positive, Conrod said.

“Overall, those that did attend enjoyed it and some said it’s one of their favorite events of the year,” he said.

A few upcoming events on the DDA festival schedule for 2024:

“Ladies Night Out,” 5:30-9 p.m. Feb. 9.

Art auction/“Winter Wine Down,” 5:30-9 p.m. March 22.

“Sturgis Spring & Food Expo, 5:30-9 p.m. April 19.

“Spring Car Cruise-in & Eats,” 5:30-9 p.m. May 10.

Si Bheag Si Mhor was among music

acts to perform Jan. 12 at “Winter Blues”

in downtown Sturgis. Provided photo