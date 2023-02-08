Witkowski named new Road Commission Managing Director

LAWRENCE – Van Buren County Road Commissioners have appointed Bret Witkowski as the new managing director of the Van Buren County Road Commission. Witkowski, who currently serves as business manager of Michigan Lutheran Seminary, will succeed Dan Bishop, current managing director, who will retire Feb. 28.

“After a comprehensive search process, the board is pleased to have found the best individual to assume leadership of the Van Buren County Road Commission,” said Wayne Nelson, chair of the Board of County Road Commissioners. “Bret brings a wide range of experience with him including serving as elected treasurer of Berrien County. Even more important, Bret has a track record of strong leadership that will assist the Road Commission in carrying out its mission: to provide a safe and reliable transportation system.”

Witkowski received a bachelor’s degree in Business, Finance, and Insurance from Ball State University, Muncie, IN. He is also a football and basketball radio broadcaster for WSJM, St. Joseph, MI, where he won two statewide awards for the broadcast. In addition, he coached high school junior varsity and middle school basketball at Michigan Lutheran and Michigan Lutheran Seminary, dedicating time to develop players for the varsity level.

Bishop expressed his confidence in the board’s candidate choice. “I’m happy with the board’s decision, and I’m confident Bret will ensure that the Road Commission continues to accomplish its aggressive Transportation Asset Management Plan to improve and maintain the County’s road, bridge and non-motorized transportation network.”