Woman arrested following alleged threats to Paw Paw Public Schools

By Paul Garrod

Staff Writer

PAW PAW – On Tuesday, April 11, the Paw Paw Police Department received a report from Paw Paw Public Schools involving a subject potentially making threats toward the schools, according to a press release from the Paw Paw Police Department.

By Tuesday afternoon, a person of interest was located and interviewed, according to the press release. The Paw Paw Police Department was assisted by the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation. The report was turned over to the Van Buren County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Working in conjunction with the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office and Paw Paw Police Department, the Van Buren County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office authorized charges against Lisa Nam for the events occurring on or about April 11, involving threats made toward Paw Paw Schools. Nam was charged with one count of false report or threat of terrorism under MCL 750.543m and one count of using a computer to commit a crime – maximum imprisonment of 20 years or more or life.

Nam was arraigned on Thursday, April 13, after her arrest by the Paw Paw Police Department and the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office and is currently at the Van Buren County Jail. Bond was set at $750,000 cash or surety.

Paw Paw Public Schools Superintendent Rick Reo sent out an e-mail to parents on Tuesday, April 11, about the incident.

It stated: “This communication is to update you on a social media post from earlier today that included a threat about a gun being brought to school. Whenever we encounter one of these situations, our first step is to assure the safety of our students. That step has been taken, and we are working with local law enforcement on the next step: the investigation.

“First and foremost, please know that authorities have made contact with the individual and are determining the appropriate course of action. Police have determined that this was not a credible threat.

“While this threat is being investigated, I want you to know that a photo of the suspect who made the threat was immediately circulated to all schools and department heads in the district with specific instructions to call police if the individual came onto any of our campuses. In addition, all recess sessions were changed to indoors.

“Those who engage in behaviors that threaten individuals or the school are subject to severe legal and school-related consequences. As a district, we take all threats seriously.

“The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. Your patience and understanding are appreciated as we continue to try to ensure that our campus is as safe as possible.”