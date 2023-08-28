Work continues on splash pad in Sturgis

Concrete was poured Aug. 21 for the main portion of the splash pad at Thurston Woods Park in Sturgis.

On Aug. 18, workers finished concrete work for the surrounding area.

According to city manager Andrew Kuk, work continues with installation of water features and some cleanup projects.

The splash pad should be ready to open for the season in spring 2024, Kuk said.

“We also expect to have signage installed for the park, as well as have the restroom building delivered and installed sometime this fall,” Kuk said, in an email. “Depending on contractor timing, we may even get a sneak-preview in 2023.”

The main splash area, in the shape of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula, contains varied-strength sprinklers, from a “mist” at one end to highest pressure at the other.

Construction for the project began in April. Initial discussion and planning got underway in 2021.