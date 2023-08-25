Work continues on splash pad

Concrete was poured Aug. 21 for the main portion of the splash pad at Thurston Woods Park in Sturgis. On Aug. 18, workers finished concrete work for the surrounding area. Additional elements will be added soon. Some materials may not arrive until October. The main splash area, in the shape of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula, contains varied-strength sprinklers, from a “mist” at one end to highest pressure at the other. Construction for the project began in April.

(Photos by Dennis Volkert)