Wrestling roundup TR wrestling champs at Falcon Holiday Invite

FREELAND, Mich. — Three Rivers’ wrestling team finished as team champions at the Falcon Holiday Invitational in Freeland on Thursday, Dec. 28.

The Wildcats finished with a score of 251 points, finishing ahead of host Freeland (235), Bay City John Glenn (152), Midland (110.5), and Bullock Creek (105.5) in the top five.

Two Three Rivers wrestlers were champions in their weight classes: Ayden Keller (138 lbs.) and Jeremiah Detwiler. Finishing in second place in their weight classes were Kale Parr (113), Gavin Babcock (120), Landon Moreland (150), Louis Smith (165), and Jaxon Smith (190). Finishing in third place were Brody Morrill (103), Ethan Moreland (126) and Braylon Faile (157). Carter Hensley (132) finished fourth in his weight class. Evan Harper (144) and Sam Reynolds (215) each finished fifth in their classes.

