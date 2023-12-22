Wrestling roundupThree Rivers second at Hart invitational

HART — Three Rivers’ wrestling team finished second place out of 18 schools at Saturday’s Hart Invitational in Hart, Mich.

The ‘Cats scored 252 team points on the day, finishing 17 points behind Whitehall’s 269.

Leading the way for the ‘Cats were five champions on the day: Brody Morrill (106 pounds), Jak Monroe (120), Ayden Keller (132), Louis Smith (165), and Jaxon Smith (190). Ethan Moreland (126) and Jeremiah Detwiler (175) finished second in their weight classes, and finishing third in their weight classes were Kale Parr (113) and Landon Moreland (157). Sam Reynolds finished fifth place at 285.

In addition to the Hart invite, Three Rivers had wrestlers take part in the Gull Lake Varsity Invitational. Clinton Kaiser took first place at 106, Braylon Faile finished fourth at 157, Robert Yoder finished sixth at 165 and Gaven Babcock finished sixth at 126.

White Pigeon first at Jackie Besser Memorial tourney

WHITE PIGEON — White Pigeon’s wrestling team took home first place at their home tourney, the Jackie Besser Memorial Tournament, Saturday.

The Chiefs finished with a 5-0 record on the day, defeating Loy Norrix 60-20, Bellevue 78-6, Vicksburg 42-37, Rainbow 84-0 and Jonesville 57-18.

Caleb Lane at 175 pounds won his 100th career match during the tournament and was one of seven Chiefs to compile a 5-0 record on the day. He joined Mazzy Lambert (113), Drew Johnson (120), Maddix Jancasz (132), Evan Rudloff (157), Seth Miller (215) and Chaz Underwood (285) in that distinction.

Hunter Pant (126) and Jesse Fielis (144) went 4-1 on the day.