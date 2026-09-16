Wynonna Judd, Melissa Etheridge and Breaking Benjamin perform at Allegan County Fair

The Allegan County Fair welcomed three major names in country, rock and alternative music during a weekend of live entertainment.

Country music legend Wynonna Judd and Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge shared the spotlight Friday night. The two veteran performers brought their distinctive musical styles to the fair, giving concertgoers an evening that blended country, rock and blues.

The music continued Saturday night when Breaking Benjamin took the stage. Known for its hard-rock sound, the band delivered a change of pace from Friday’s performances. Starset opened the Saturday concert.

The back-to-back shows were among the musical highlights of this year’s Allegan County Fair.

Photos by Mark Ashley

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