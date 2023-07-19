Van Buren Youth fair goers. Monday night an opportunity to take a tethered balloon ride for a nominal fee. The fair continues through Saturday at the fairgrounds, located midway between Lawrence and Hartford on Red Arrow Highway.
Courier-Leader photos/Paul Garrod
Youth Fair continues through Saturday
