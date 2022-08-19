2022 Harrison Street Fair begins August 26

Loads of Vendors at Harrison’s Street Fair. 2017 file photo

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

When the Old US-27 Motor Tour stops at Harrison, Friday afternoon, August 26th, they will be just a part of Harrison’s annual Street Fair on Friday and Saturday, August 27th with loads of activities to add to the annual Motor Tour celebration.

Come, enjoy fun, family and friends at the annual street fair, hosted by the City of Harrison Downtown Development Authority.

There is an activity for everyone to enjoy with food, entertainment, vendors and a whole assortment of activities, you are guaranteed to have a good time. It is an event worth attending an you will not want to miss it! Along with a four hour visit by up to 400 classic and vintage vehicles when the Motor Tour rolls into town, there will be live entertainment, arts and craft vendors and loads to see and do all over town.

Come and see Harrison’s very own Robotics Team at the Street Fair. These “Stingers of Steel” recently became the Midland District Champions and are planning to bring their Championship Robot to the Street Fair, and they may be giving one lucky individual the chance to drive it. You won’t want to miss it!

Thursday Events there will begin Thursday, August 25th with the 6th annual Garden Tour from 3 to 7 pm (rain or shine). The tour features five private local gardens and the Veterans Freedom Park and includes door prizes. Proceeds will benefit local garden projects including the Veterans’ Freedom Park. Tickets are $10 and are available at the Harrison City Hall, 2105 Sullivan Drive. The phone number is 539-7145. For more information about the Garden Tour call Debbie at (989) 240-0091.

Friday

The US Old 27 Car Tour will be all over Harrison’s downtown streets on Friday from 11 to 3 p.m.

Friday and Saturday

All Day Friday and Saturday stop by the Harrison Town Square on the corner of Main and Second Streets for live entertainment. Friday from 11 am to 3 pm is a DJ performance, plus there will be a DJ performance between band time both days. From 3 to 6 pm Friday, it will Richard Lon’s Country Classics and ‘50s Rock and Roll. From 7 to 10 pm Kountry Klass will take the stage. On Saturday from noon to 2 pm, Larry Stevens will perform. From 3 to 5 pm it will be Helen DeBaker-Vorce, and from 7 to 10 pm Saturday it is The Reliks.

And check out the Farmer’s Market where there will be a Craft Show going on Friday from 10 am to 8 pm and on Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm.

Friday and Saturday Street Fair events include Vendors all day; a Veterans’ Display from 10 am to 4 pm; and a Beer & Wine Tent from noon to closing with the 2nd annual Corn Hole Tournament beginning in the tent at 5 pm on Saturday.

Saturday

On Saturday, August 28th, the annual Budd Lake Walk will begin at 9 am.

The annual Antique Snowmobiles will be on display from 10 am to 3 pm.

There will be a Trout Pond also from 10 am to 3 pm.

The Motorcycle Fun Run also begins Saturday at 11 am.

There will be a Kids’ Carnival from 11 am to 2 pm.

For more information on Harrison Street Fair activities next weekend call the Harrison Downtown Development Authority at (989) 539-7145 or E-mail office@cityofharrison-mi.gov. or visit the Harrison Street Fair on Facebook (https.//www.facebook.com/HarrisonStreetFair).