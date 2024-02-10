Latest News
Homeless encampment near Walmart forced to clear out
By Robert TomlinsonNews Director THREE RIVERS — A homeless encampment that has been in place near the Walmart store in Three Rivers were forced to begin the process of clearing out Tuesday.According to residents of the encampment who spoke with…
Constantine man killed in crash on U.S. 131
THREE RIVERS — A 66-year-old man from Constantine was killed Friday in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 131 near M-60.According to Michigan State Police, the incident occurred late Friday morning when the southbound Ford Escape driven by the man reportedly…
Sturgis Township to install solar panels at hall
At left: Rob Stahl, right, a trustee for Sturgis Township Board, presents points in support of installing solar panels at the hall, as supervisor Von Metzger and clerk Mark Bowen listen. Above: Photo of township hall. Photos By Dennis Volkert By…
Down Memory Lane to theLaura Lewis Hat Shop
By Rosalie Currier History is more fun for some of us when it’s tied to nostalgia.That seems to be true for those who remember Laura Lewis Hat Shop. From 1924-1974, it was a significant retailer in downtown Sturgis. Fifty years is a…
Police seek two suspects in Three Rivers bank robbery
Pictured are the two suspects wanted in connection with a bank robbery that occurred at Sturgis Bank and Trust on North Main Street in Three Rivers Saturday morning. Photos via Three Rivers Police Department THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers police…
Sports
Marcellus’ Jones-McNally reflects on national championship journey with Michigan football
Marcellus native and Michigan Wolverines walk-on kicker/punter Cordell Jones-McNally takes in the atmosphere following the Wolverines’ College Football Playoff National Championship game against the University of Washington Huskies at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX on January 8, 2024. (Photo by…
TR wrestling wins first team district championship since 2014
Three Rivers’ wrestling team celebrates its first Division 2 team district championship since 2014 Thursday, defeating Niles in the semifinals 78-3 and Sturgis in the finals 82-0. (COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON) By Robert TomlinsonNews Director THREE RIVERS — It’s been…
Boys’ Basketball Roundup TR loses two, but gets first conference win of year
THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers’ boys’ basketball team finally got off the schnide in Wolverine Conference play, winning their first conference game of the year Monday against Plainwell 35-34.The win, however, was sandwiched between a couple of losses: a 44-26…
Farwell girls basketball falls to Beaverton, Lakeview, wins against Harrison
The Farwell girls basketball team lost their game against Beaverton on Jan. 31 with a final score of 55-29. They also won their game against Harrison on Feb. 2 with a final score of 39-35. Lastly, they lost their game…
Marion wins home invitational
By John RaffelCorrespondent MARION – Marion hosted its final competitive cheer invitational on Feb. 6 and won its four-team division.In Division 3 for varsity Shepherd scored 600 to win. For the middle school, scores were: Shepherd 400; Marion 388.8; Evart…
Columns
“Out and About” Household hints, Ice Breaker, and some quotes
“I believe in America because we have great dreams and because we have the opportunity to make those dreams come true.” -Wendell L. WilkieIn past columns, I’ve mentioned a few household hints. I even listed other uses for coffee filters…
The Cycles of Earth
by Larry-Michael and Becky Lynn Hackenberg A Weekly Almanac GuidePlan, Do, Finish, Rest.Living in HarmonyWith EarthWeekend ofFebruary 10-11, 2024 Earth-Sun-Moon NotesIn A Nutshell…The New/Resting Moon on Friday, February 9 at 5:59 p.m. EST, gives us cosmic permission to rest. The…
Postcard from the Pines: Need Gas?
The history of gas stations and their owners in our little town would require a bookkeeper and true enthusiast to track. From grinding grain to changing tires, the story of the Marion Roller Mills becoming the Texaco could fill several…
May I Walk with You? FIRST RESPONDERS
Recently, I had the wonderful experience of participating in a class that prepared me to carry a concealed pistol. During the class I not only learned the laws concerning carrying a concealed weapon, but also learned the appropriate way to…
Pat’s Bits and Pieces: A Day at the Office
Well February over a week old already. Only 19 more days to go…I haven’t had time to complain about my least favorite month much though. I’ve been pretty sick with a reaction to an antibiotic.One more allergic reaction to add…
Obituaries
Obituary: Paula Marie Coomer
Paula Marie Coomer, age 75 of Mendon died unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 6, 2024. She was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan on January 28, 1949 the daughter of Gerald R. and Ellamaree (Maxim) Meyer. She attended Centreville Schols, where she…
Obituary: Christina Lynn Ruple
Christina Lynn Ruple, 47, of Sturgis, passed away on Feb. 2, at Borgess Hospital.Christing was born at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo MI on Nov. 19, 1976, to Debra (Staffer) and Martin Ruple. She had 1 brother, Corey Ruple. She…
Obituary: Oscar Dean Luther
Oscar Dean Luther, age 100, of Newburgh, IN, passed away Monday, February 5, 2024, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital.Oscar was born October 10, 1923, in Johnstown, PA, to John D. and Nellie A. (Mader) Luther. He graduated from Three Rivers High…
Obituary: Mrs. Carol Ann Mack
Mrs. Carol Ann Mack, 87 of Lewiston, Michigan died peacefully on February 4, 2024, at Pioneer Golden Estates Assisted Living in Clare. She was born on November 13, 1936, in Janseville, Wisconsin to the late Hollister and Florence (Connell) Rice.…
Obituary: Franklin Earl England
Franklin Earl England age 81 of Marion passed away at Munson Healthcare-Cadillac Hospital on December 19, 2023. Frank was born on April 12, 1942 in Marion to Frank E. and Mary I. (Obrian) England. He married Grace Booms on June…