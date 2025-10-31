3 contested Jackson City Council races

Angelita Gunn

Arlene Robinson

Christy Davis

Dena Morgan

Jeromy Alexander

Shalanda Hunt

By ELIZABETH FERSZT

Contributing Writer

The City of Jackson is holding mid-term elections on Tuesday Nov. 4. At stake are three city council seats:

Ward 1, Incumbent Arlene Robinson against challenger Dena K. Morgan. Ward 1 covers the south side of Jackson.

Robinson was first elected in 2013; re-elected in 2017, and in 2021. She also served as mayor Pro Tempore from 2017-2023.

Morgan directs the Dungeytreei Heritage Foundation on east High Street.

Ward 3, Incumbent Angelita V. Gunn vs. challenger Jeromy Alexander. Ward 3 covers the northeast corner of Jackson

Gunn was elected to city council in 2021. Alexander served Ward 3 on the City Council from 2017 to 2021 and was appointed to the Jackson County Board of Commissioners for one year.

Ward 5 Incumbent Christy May Davis vs. challenger Shalanda Hunt (who is also on JPS school board). Ward 5 includes the western half of downtown and several residential neighborhoods surrounding downtown.

Davis won a special election in 2024 to serve the remainder of the term, which ends Dec. 31.

Hunt was appointed to the seat in 2023 after the resignation of former councilwoman Karen Bunnell; due to a paperwork error, she was disqualified from running against Davis in 2024.

According to City Clerk, Andrea Murray, “City of Jackson elections are non-partisan [not Democrat or Republican]. The next election for Mayor is happening in 2026. The City Treasurer position and City Council seats for Wards 2,4, and 6 are up for reelection in 2028.”

The current mayor, Daniel J. Mahoney, announced earlier this month that he will not be running for re-election in 2026.

The polls are open Tuesday Nov, 4, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.:

WARD 1: Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 1107 Adrian St.

WARD 2: Boos Recreation Center, 210 Gilbert St.

WARD 3: St. John’s Parish Center, 711 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

WARD 4: First Presbyterian Church, 743 W. Michigan Ave.

WARD 5: St. John’s United Center for Caring, 801 S. Mechanic St.

WARD 6: Cascades Baptist Church, 1012 W. High St.