3300 customers to be without power as Consumers upgrades

Consumers Energy is partnering with ITC Michigan to make improvements to the electrical system that services homes and businesses south of Wayland, MI. The area around U.S. 131 south of Wayland and north of 120th Avenue will be affected from 11 p.m. Thurs., March 12, 2026, until as late as 7 a.m. on March 13th. Residents have been notified via postcards of the disruption. Should it become necessary, the backup date is Thurs., March 19, from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. the next day.

By Gari Voss

Consumers Energy and ITC Michigan are partnering to make upgrades to electrical equipment in the Wayland area that will improve electric service for customers in the community.

The overnight work will impact about 3,300 customers in the area around U.S. 131 south of Wayland and north of 120th Avenue from 11 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2026, until as late as 7 a.m. on March 13th.

“We understand how important reliable power is, and we only schedule outages when the work simply can’t be done another way,” said Steve Herrygers, senior executive director of highvoltage distribution for Consumers Energy. “Our teams are working closely with ITC to complete this upgrade as safely and quickly as possible, and we appreciate our customers’ patience as we work collaboratively to strengthen the system for the long term.”

Postcards have been mailed to affected customers in the area. Customers are also encouraged to sign up for outage alerts at ConsumersEnergy.com/alerts to receive realtime updates on their scheduled outage and any changes to the planned work.

Consumers Energy often schedules work like this overnight, when many people are asleep, to minimize disruptions to businesses or other activities. If work needs to be rescheduled, the backup date is Thursday, March 19, from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. the next day.

This is not the first time that Consumers has partnered with ITC Holdings Corp’s Michigan arm. ITC Holdings Corp is the U.S.’s largest independent electricity transmission company that is based in Novi, Michigan. ITC Michigan owns and operates the subsidiaries ITCTransmission and METC that maintains about 9,100 circuit miles of transmission lines across most of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula.

Customers should call Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050, if they have questions or concerns.