Two face charges after crash

Two people face charges after a March 15 crash, according to Sturgis Department of Public Safety.

At about 1:45 a.m. on that date, officers were dispatched to the area of Meijer for a report of retail fraud and hit-and-run. was gone prior to officers arrival, but they were able to locate the vehicle a short time later.

The vehicle, a U-Haul truck, crashed on Franks Avenue. Both the driver and passenger fled on foot.

A warrant request was submitted for the driver, a male suspect, for numerous felony charges that include fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing, retail fraud first degree and possession of methamphetamine.

A female suspect faces charges that include probation violation and resisting and obstructing.