A new bridge closure and a nagging permit issue at Concord Township

By Ken Wyatt

Two issues challenged the Concord Township Board at Monday’s meeting: A new bridge closure, and an old gravel pit.

The bridge: County Commissioner Earl Poleski brought the news that will affect anyone planning to drive from Concord to Albion, a road trip of about eight miles.

He told the board that the Jackson County Department of Transportation plans to start work on the Albion Road bridge replacement by July 4. By Oct. 13, the bridge should be open to traffic, though it will not be completed until the spring of 2027.

That was the news many have awaited. But JCDOT also threw a short-term curve ball for area motorists. The King Road Bridge, which is a crucial span along the two-mile detour around the closed Albion Road Bridge, is being closed May 14.

The temporary closure is needed to do some “mill and fill” work that should take only a short time but may require up to two weeks closure.

How will that impact motorists? During that secondary closure, motorist won’t be able to use that primary detour from Albion Road to King Road via French Road. There are other options, but all of them add considerable mileage in order to get from Concord to Albion and vice versa.

The gravel pit: Carr Brothers & Sons have a gravel pit off Elm Row Road. To continue operations, it needs a special land-use permit from the township. For months now, the township planning commission and the township board have been seeking to OK that permit. But the issue has become contentious due to disagreements within the two boards.

Township ordinance requires a township engineer to review the proposed permit, but since the township has no engineer, the board typically has used Carr Brothers’ engineering reports to provide the information.

Twice now the township board has formally asked Supervisor David Saenz to get advice from a township attorney. Past practice may well be in violation of the township’s own ordinance. However, Saenz was not able to attend Monday’s monthly meeting, so the board discussed the issue at length, and the words were heard repeatedly, “We need an attorney.”

Stephanie Finegan, trustee who also is on the planning commission, read from a response she received from a Michigan Township Association official these words:

“The township board must work with its attorney for specific guidance in amending any ordinance or approving any land uses – in part because the attorney would be enforcing the ordinance at some point and needs to confirm that it will (or likely will) be upheld in court.”

Saenz apparently had discussed the issues with an attorney, but without him being present, the board was unable to take action. So, the issue remains unresolved several months after the permit was first considered.

In other issues before the board:

– Deputy Larry Jacobson warned the public to be cautious in agreeing to have driveway seal work done. He told of a resident who agreed to have his driveway done. The man, in a handsome pickup truck, showed up the first day, and the initial price quote of $4,000 suddenly jumped to $20,000. Jacobson was unable to confirm that the driveway contractor was legitimate. It appears to be a scam.

– Also, Commissioner Poleski reported that the county clerk has seen some significant improvement in the response of citizens called for jury duty. Nearly 75 percent of those called for duty are now responding. Two years ago, 180 bench warrants were issued for those declining to show up. This year so far only 49 have been issued. Poleski encouraged those with any conflict to contact the clerk’s office, which will reschedule appearances six weeks later, no questions asked.