Adjacent tenant makes own door to restaurant

On Thursday April 24, 2025 at 11:10 p.m. the Clare County Central Dispatch received a call from the owner of the Jack Pine Restaurant located at 231 E. Main St in Harrison, reporting seeing a subject inside the restaurant on a surveillance camera. Deputies with the Clare County Sheriff Office responded and found someone had broken into the restaurant but left prior to their arrival. Through their investigation they were able to identify 47 year old Harrison resident Jennifer Sehy as the subject who had broken in.

It was determined Sehy who had access to an attached apartment had cut a hole in an interior wall leading into the restaurant, gained entry and left with a donation money jar as well as various items of food. Sehy was arrested a short time after the breaking and entering.

Detectives with the Clare County Sheriff Office conducted a follow up the following morning and were able to determine this was not the first time Sehy had broken into the restaurant. During the follow up, Detectives determined Sehy had cut the hole in the wall the week prior, on Thursday, April 17. She used articles inside the restaurant to conceal the hole. During this event, she had also taken food from the restaurant. While investigating the apartment Sehy had access to, Detectives located several methamphetamine pipes owned by Sehy, which showed a positive test for methamphetamine. Sehy who was still lodged, was charged with the breaking and entering from April 17, as well as possession of methamphetamine.

Sehy was arraigned in the 80th District Court Clare County on two counts of Breaking and Entering a Building with Intent to Commit Larceny, and one count of Controlled Substance-Possession of Methamphetamine Second Offense. She was also charged with a Habitual Fourth Offense notice. Her bond is set at $60,000/10%, and she remains lodged in the Clare County Jail.