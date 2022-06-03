Ty Baker and Stella Henderson

Jessica Dean

For Marion. Valedictorians were Jordan Wood and Emily Krchmar and salutatorian was Emily England.

By John Raffel

Correspondent

BIG RAPIDS – Local administrators have expressed the fond memories they’ll have to the Class of 2022 graduating seniors at various schools.

“Graduation was a great time for our students,” Marion K-12 principal Danyel Prielipp said. “It was nice to have that normalcy after a couple years of COVID protocol.

“The students showed great excitement for the ending of one journey and the beginning of another. They had a great year in academics, athletics and creating memories together. We sure will miss their leadership.”

Other administrators had similar thoughts.

“We have a resilient bunch of seniors this year,” principal Ryan Biller, of McBain, said. “For the last two years, learning and school has looked a little different for them due to Covid and health-related issues. Some have had to overcome quite a bit in order to graduate. I am so proud of each one of them for finishing the race. I look forward to following their journey as they depart from high school.”

“As the Superintendent of McBain Schools, I am proud of our senior class,” Scott Akom said. “Their work paid off at our senior awards night, with many of our students earning thousands of dollars in scholarships. I am grateful for them leading the charge in welcoming my family and me. I am looking forward to seeing their future successes.

“McBain Schools was fortunate to have a ‘normal’ school year. Our Ramblers were able to learn in person the entire school year. The teachers and staff worked diligently to support our students. The teachers continued to assess students and adjust their teaching to close the learning loss that so many students have experienced because of Covid. We are looking forward to closing out the 2021-2022 school year strong and looking forward to the 2022-2023 school year.”

Evart principal Jessica Kolenda said her message to the graduates was: “Best wishes for success in the future. Give it your all, don’t give up, try your best and don’t settle for less.”