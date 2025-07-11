Albion Community Gardens nourish the community with fresh local produce

Photo by AlbionMich.net

Fresh from the field: Albion College interns and volunteers weigh and sort produce at the Albion Community Gardens for weekly distribution to the Community Table of Albion and the Albion Senior Center.

By MAGGIE LANOUE

Contributing Writer

A steady rhythm of planting, harvesting, and sharing is underway at the Albion Community Gardens, located on Jefferson Street between Austin Avenue and West Broadwell. Although the gardens are a bit tucked away, a fresh produce stand near the entrance provides a welcoming sight for visitors—and for neighborhood residents hoping to grab a bundle of kale or a box of cherry tomatoes before the morning supply runs out.

The garden’s growing season is now in full swing, and fresh produce is offered free of charge at the roadside stand on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. On Tuesdays, the day’s harvest is delivered to the Community Table of Albion, where it’s added to the hundreds of food boxes distributed at the Marshall Opportunity School. On Thursdays, a separate delivery is made to the Albion Senior Center. These coordinated efforts help ensure that people across the community have access to fresh, healthy food throughout the summer.

Interns from Albion College’s Center for Sustainability and the Environment help maintain the garden alongside community members. Each intern contributes to planting, harvesting, and documentation of the produce. The college stepped up to fund the interns after AmeriCorps support shifted, and their efforts are now integral to the garden’s productivity.

One of the helpers, Mattie Crosby, explained that the team weighs every item before it’s shared—whether it’s two pounds of cherry tomatoes or three pounds of kale. These records help support the garden’s grant reporting while also giving a clear picture of what crops are most successful. The largest crop last year turned out to be green tomatoes, all harvested in a rush when frost approached.

Visitors to the garden can spot the signs quickly and follow them to the fresh produce stand. When I visited just after 9 a.m., the table had not yet been filled, but I found about ten volunteers inside the garden busily washing, weighing, and sorting that day’s harvest. One woman from the neighborhood waited patiently nearby with a cane, keeping a hopeful eye on the stand. Everyone knows it’s first come, first served.

Albion College student, Bonnie Lord, helps post short videos about the day’s harvest on social media. The garden’s Facebook and Instagram pages offer updates on what’s available each day, often with video clips of the pickings.

Community volunteers also contribute their own plots and share some of the harvest. A system of agreements is in place to ensure that shared sections are maintained and productive. The whole garden buzzes with activity in the mornings, and by noon, most of the produce has already made its way into local kitchens.

In 2024, the Albion Community Gardens harvested over 2,000 pounds of food. With the peak harvest season approaching in August and September, this year’s totals may be even higher. Community members have asked for more greens, such as collards and mustard greens, and the garden has responded by planting what’s most wanted.

Produce is always free at the stand, with no forms or qualifications required. However, those picking up food at the Community Table are asked for their name and address to help document how many households are being served. There’s no need to declare financial need.

The garden continues to welcome new volunteers. Those interested in helping out can contact Lynda Dyer, who coordinates volunteer efforts, or Trish Franzen, who helps oversee the garden, at tfranzen@albion.edu.

Whether you’re looking to lend a hand, pick up a bunch of fresh greens, or simply enjoy the early-morning beauty of a working garden, the Albion Community Gardens is worth the short detour off Jefferson Street.