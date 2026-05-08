Albion Council Takes $1 Risk to Preserve Downtown Building

The fire-damaged building at 100 S. Superior Street stands at the corner of Superior and Cass near Albion City Hall. Albion City Council voted May 4 to acquire the property from the Calhoun County Land Bank.

Debbie Kelly of the Albion Economic Development Corporation addresses the Albion City Council during its May 4 meeting, where officials discussed plans to stabilize and redevelop the 100 S. Superior Street building.

By Maggie LaNoue

Contributing Writer

Albion City Council voted Monday to accept the $1 transfer of the fire-damaged building at 100 S. Superior Street, taking ownership of the long-vacant downtown property just one day before a deadline that would have cleared the way for demolition. City Manager Sheryl Theriot, in a letter to the Albion City Council and Calhoun County Land Bank Authority ahead of the vote, described the building as “the cornerstone of our historic downtown district which is undergoing a revitalization.”

Along with the transfer, the city assumed closing costs estimated at $1,700. Theriot noted that a Phase 2 Environmental Study would likely be needed at an estimated cost of $20,000, though Council Member Jim Stuart suggested during discussion that the study could be deferred and passed on to a future owner. Future stabilization and restoration costs remain undetermined.

In a unanimous vote, council members weighed the risks of assuming responsibility for the structure against the opportunity to retain local control over its future.

“I wouldn’t like to see Albion own it for the long term,” Council Member Jim Stuart said. “The idea would be for the city — or the extended Albion — to mobilize such that we could take it off of the city’s area of responsibility as soon as we possibly can.”

The building has been in Calhoun County Land Bank possession since 2015, acquired through tax foreclosure following a 2013 fire. The May 5 deadline was not set at the Land Bank’s discretion but was tied to federal American Rescue Plan Act funding requirements governing a multi-property blight elimination program spanning several Calhoun County communities.

Several council members emphasized the importance of local control, saying the decision would allow Albion to guide the property’s future rather than leaving it to outside ownership.

Representatives of the Calhoun County Land Bank Authority were present at the meeting and responded to questions from council members during the discussion.

The discussion also reflected a broader interest in shaping clearer expectations and priorities for development within Albion’s downtown historic district. The area, which includes much of Superior Street, is part of a nationally recognized historic district that has long defined the city’s downtown character.

Although the vote was unanimous, City Attorney Cullen Harkness cautioned the council about potential long-term liability, citing concerns raised in consultation with environmental legal specialists. Police Chief Aaron Phipps also raised concerns about the structure’s safety, while other staff noted uncertainties about environmental conditions and potential costs.

Mayor Victoria Garcia Snyder said the decision had not been easy. “This has been weighing very heavy on my mind and in my heart, just because I see both sides,” Snyder said. “I want to do what is right for the City of Albion.”

Snyder said she believes city staff, the Albion Economic Development Corporation, the Downtown Development Authority and other partners can work together to identify resources to stabilize the structure and pursue redevelopment.

“I have faith, and I think we have the right people in this community right now who can make a difference for that building,” she said.

Public comment reflected a range of perspectives, including expressions of faith and community support. Pastor Paul Koehn of St. Paul Lutheran Church told council members they were in the prayers of local clergy and expressed a desire to remain engaged in future meetings.

A separate study session held earlier Monday evening examined the building’s history, preservation options, and financial considerations in greater detail.

In other action, the council approved a resolution authorizing the city to apply for a $75,000 Michigan Department of Natural Resources Urban and Community Forestry Assistance grant. The grant requires no local match and would support the removal of hazardous trees, pruning, and planting of smaller species better suited to urban rights-of-way. City officials reported that approximately 200 trees have been removed over the past year due to age and safety concerns.

Council also approved Change Order No. 1 for the Bemer, Magnotta, and Dean Improvements Project, adding $25,857 to the contract and bringing the total cost to approximately $2.37 million. The increase reflects deteriorated curb and gutter sections discovered during construction that required replacement.

A Metro Act right-of-way permit extension for Windstream Norlight was also approved, allowing the telecommunications provider to continue maintaining infrastructure in the city’s public right-of-way through March 24, 2030.

Mary Slater reported on continued growth at the Albion Arts Center on behalf of the city’s Arts Commission, noting that the center has hosted exhibitions, workshops, and special events since opening last fall. She also highlighted upcoming programming, including the “Art Under the Tower” series planned for later this year, and new pottery kilns being built by local artist Casey Merrild. The City of Albion website is the best place to look for Arts Commission event details and updates.

In her report, City Manager Sheryl Theriot highlighted ongoing infrastructure and grant activity, including water meter installations now more than 70 percent complete and continued work on the city’s forestry grant application. She also noted a request for approximately $1.48 million in federal funding to support flood mitigation related to a planned dam removal project. The meeting, which concluded at approximately 8:25 p.m., drew a couple of dozen attendees. Outside City Hall, ongoing construction left portions of Cass Street as exposed dirt and mud, with new sections of sidewalk in place near the entrance and other areas roped off for continued work.

