Albion District Library hosts Mark Twain performance

ALBION – Mark Twain visited the Albion District Library on Tuesday. Actually, it was John L. Daly performing as Mark Twain in an entertaining and educational presentation.

In character as the beloved American author, Daly regaled the audiences with amusing tales from Life on the Mississippi and Roughing It, sharing stories of the Mississippi River, Virginia City’s silver boom, and San Francisco in the 1860s.

A post by the library on their Facebook page said “I hereby thank John…ugh…I mean MARK TWAIN for stopping by and sharing his story with the library this past Tuesday. He educated, entertained, and amazed the entire audience!”

“Who should we invited next? Who or what would you like to learn about?” the library continued. “Kudos to the Albion Historical Society for helping us bring John L. Daly as Mark Twain to Albion District Library!”

Presented in collaboration with the Albion Historical Society, this event was free and open to all ages.

John L. Daly is a seasoned speaker, educator, and actor with over 25 years of experience and multiple published works.

For more information on the library, call 517-629-3993 or visit them on Facebook or in downtown Albion at 501 S. Superior St. at the corner of Superior and Ash.