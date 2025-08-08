Albion faces a choice: Restore Washington Gardner School building or risk losing it

By MAGGIE LANOUE

Contributing Writer

Albion residents have an opportunity to help decide the future of one of the city’s most iconic buildings. A public study session is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 11, from 6-8 p.m. at Tennant Hall on the Albion College campus, next to Goodrich Chapel. This is the time for questions, answers, and community voices before the City Council casts its final vote on Aug. 18.

The ordinance in question is a Payment in Lieu of Taxes agreement for the proposed redevelopment of Washington Gardner School building. If approved, it would replace traditional property taxes with a fee equal to seven percent of net rent, beginning at about $27,346 annually, with roughly $9,111 going to the City of Albion. The building currently generates no property tax revenue.

For some, this is about preserving history and creating new housing opportunities. For others, it’s about whether the terms of this ordinance represent a fair, long-term commitment for the city.

Albion College President Wayne Webster put it bluntly: “If CHN (Community Housing Network) withdraws, I’m not optimistic that another organization capable of investing more than $25 million into restoring and redeveloping the building will emerge, especially given the many unsuccessful attempts over the past 15 years to find such a partner. I also cannot, in good conscience, transfer the property to any entity that would allow it to continue deteriorating. If no clear, qualified, and immediate alternative presents itself, I believe we must seriously consider demolition as a responsible next step.”

Webster added that this isn’t just about one building. “Constructive engagement is essential because this decision isn’t just about one building; it’s about the future of our community. If we want Albion to grow and remain sustainable, we need to have honest conversations about housing, development, and how we welcome investment.”

The redevelopment plan, led by CHN, calls for 61 mixed-income apartments with rents ranging from about $358 to $1,300 per month. The project would include wellness programming, job training, and veteran services in partnership with Zero Day, a nonprofit that focuses on veteran employment and reintegration. Financing would be structured by Cinnaire, a Michigan-based community development financial institution, using tax credits and private investment. The total investment is estimated at $25 million.

For perspective, the City of Albion reported total annual revenues of about $17.9 million in 2023, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury’s Community Financial Dashboard. Albion College reports annual operating revenue of roughly $60 million and total assets near $150 million, based on publicly available IRS filings. Neighboring Marshall reported $42.4 million in total revenue in 2023, more than twice Albion’s figure. Compared to these numbers, the proposed $25 million redevelopment of Washington Gardner represents an investment larger than the city’s entire annual revenue, underscoring the significance of the decision before the council.

As with most affordable housing developments in Michigan, CHN cannot legally give preference to local applicants. However, Director of Real Estate Development CJ Felton explained that marketing can help attract Albion residents. “We are unable to establish a preference for any particular group of people for this development. We can, however, impact who applies through how the units are marketed in front of leasing. Seniors are certainly welcome, and this idea of downsizing and freeing up for-sale housing has been proven to work in other communities.” Felton added that maximum rents are set annually by the state housing authority, with projected increases of about two percent per year.

This raises an important point for Albion: local seniors may find these apartments appealing as they downsize from single-family homes. If they sell their houses, that could free up housing stock for families or new professionals and add taxable property and some city income tax to the city’s tax rolls.

Some misconceptions have surfaced online, particularly about taxes and city services. Councilmember Andy French addressed those concerns:

“There is no factual basis that our taxes are going to increase. Any further increase must be approved by the citizens of Albion. The idea that 61 new units would require more staff for public works or police is simply false.”

Councilmember Vivian Davis sees potential benefits for the city. “Based on my review of similar community development programs, I have not found evidence indicating a strain on community resources. This initiative can potentially encourage economic growth, increase social collaboration and cohesion among citizens, and enhance residents’ quality of life.” Davis noted that preserving Washington Gardner through adaptive reuse could also secure historical preservation funding to maintain its distinctive architectural features.

Not everyone is convinced. Councilmember CJ Frost urged residents to focus on what’s actually being decided. “The Council is voting on the ordinance based on its actual wording. It’s essentially a city-sanctioned legal contract. Pay close attention to the defined terminology, the wording of the payment, and the duration of the terms.”

Albion’s debate mirrors a trend playing out across Michigan. Communities from Lansing to Sault Ste. Marie have turned aging schools into housing or mixed-use spaces rather than demolishing them. These projects often succeed when partnerships, tax credits, and public input align, and fail when divisions stall progress.

Albion’s situation carries even higher stakes because it ties into the health of Albion College and, by extension, the local economy. Like many small liberal arts colleges, Albion faces mounting financial pressures. Recent IRS filings show Adrian College operating close to break-even, while Trine University rebounded through innovation and donor support, and Siena Heights plans to close. For Albion College, the cost of maintaining Washington Gardner, up to $300,000 annually, represents money diverted from academic priorities.

Albion now faces a choice that will echo for decades: restore and repurpose this historic building with new investment, or risk losing it altogether. The Monday, Aug. 11 study session offers residents a chance to learn, question, and help shape that decision before the final vote on Aug. 18.

Tennant Hall, where the study session meeting will take place, is adjacent to Goodrich Chapel, the landmark steeple visible from much of the city. There’s parking next to the chapel, and the hall entrance is just off that lot.

This is more than a meeting about a building. It’s about what kind of Albion its residents want to create for the future. Those who are interested, especially those with special memories of Washington Gardner School, are encouraged to attend, bring questions, and make their voice part of the conversation.