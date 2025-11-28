Albion households are facing a rising need

By MAGGIE LANOUE

Contributing Writer

Recent discussions about the region’s economic outlook have renewed attention to the needs of many area residents. At last month’s Economic Club luncheon at Albion College, the Upjohn Institute presented a countywide economic forecast showing rising household costs across Calhoun County. Several Albion residents asked how closely those trends reflect conditions within the city. After the meeting, Upjohn provided more community-specific information that helps clarify why so many Albion families are struggling to keep up.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, Albion’s median household income is about $40,000, compared to roughly $65,000 for Calhoun County as a whole. This difference means that even familiar pressures—higher heating bills, transportation costs, and grocery prices—create greater strain here than in other parts of the county.

Upjohn’s estimates also show that Albion renters across all income brackets experience a higher housing cost burden than renters countywide. In the lowest income category, nearly every renter household is cost-burdened, and even middle-income households in Albion are more likely to spend more than 30 percent of their income on housing than comparable households across Calhoun County. Rising rents and home prices, influenced in part by development pressures in areas surrounding Albion, add to these challenges.

The most visible sign of need is at the Community Table of Albion’s weekly food distributions, operated by Albion Health Care Alliance (AHCA). At a recent meeting of the Albion City Council, AHCA’s executive director, Amy Reiman, shared an update on how sharply demand has grown since the program moved to the Marshall Opportunity School. “Since we moved into the Opportunity High School, numbers have steadily climbed,” she said. “When we first moved in in August, we served 164 families. We are now at 241, representing 669 individuals.”

About half of the individuals they serve are over 65, a reminder that many seniors on fixed incomes feel the weight of rising costs most immediately. Reiman also noted that while the Community Table receives 150 fresh food boxes from the South Michigan Food Bank each month, that supply no longer meets the need. “One hundred fifty does not go far enough for us anymore,” she said. “We have people on site to pack extra bags so we don’t turn anyone away.”

In addition to the weekly drive-through distributions, the Community Table reopened its walk-in pantry in October. It now operates from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month to make it accessible to residents who work during the day. The pantry has also nearly doubled its usage since reopening, and AHCA staff are preparing for heavier demand as winter heating costs rise and as some federal food benefits fluctuate.

Reiman shared that roughly 16 percent of residents in the 49224 ZIP code are eligible for SNAP benefits—more than 1,200 people. To help households bridge gaps, AHCA is assembling meal kits that accommodate dietary restrictions, such as low-sodium or vegetarian needs. The organization also offers health navigation services to help residents understand insurance options during the annual open enrollment period, which can be particularly challenging for those managing chronic conditions or limited transportation.

Community groups are stepping forward as well. Play Right Sports Academy held its annual Turkey Giveaway on Nov. 22, an event that has supported hundreds of families in Albion and nearby communities.

For those who want to help locally, AHCA welcomes donations to the Community Table. Reiman explained to council members that financial contributions have the greatest immediate impact. “We can purchase food at a lower cost than you can through the grocery store,” she said, adding that donated funds help keep the distributions steady and predictable for the families who rely on them. AHCA also maintains a volunteer list and can coordinate group service days for unloading deliveries, sorting food, or assisting at distribution events.

Residents who need additional support beyond the distribution schedule can also call 2-1-1, the countywide referral service that connects people with food programs, transportation options, and other community resources.

Albion has endured economic shifts for decades, but the city continues to show its resilience through the work of organizations and volunteers who ensure their neighbors are supported during times of need. Donations to Albion Health Care Alliance directly support the Community Table and other programs serving residents year-round. More information is available on their website, www.albionhca.org, and the Community Table of Albion Facebook page, where schedule updates are posted regularly.