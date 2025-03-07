Albion’s Black History Month Artist Showcase features all mediums, ages, and connections to work

Diane Bell shows Art Commission member Juanita Solis-Kidder what she is displaying for Friday and Saturday’s Black History Month Artist Showcase in Albion.

Marjo Heiden, Michigan Center, sits behind Albion Arts Commission Member Mary Slater while at Albion’s Black History Month Artist Showcase. “What Mary done is fabulous and to have Carolyn’s soul food makes it. I think it’s nice for people to support local artists and they always have great stuff. I am always interested in what goes on in Albion even though I don’t live here.”

Owner of Amos and Amos Catering, Carolyn Amos gladly worked Albion’s Black History Month Artist Showcase. She said, “It’s so important because I am a member of this community. I love the people of this community, and I serve this community.”

By SYLVIA BENAVIDEZ

Contributing Writer

“Honoring the past and inspiring the future” was the theme on the flyer describing the third annual Black History Month Artist Showcase that took place in Albion Feb. 28 and March 1, at the Ismon House.

The Albion Arts Commission, in partnership with the Albion Branch of the NAACP, hosted the event which showed that Albion’s art comes in all mediums with artists of all ages and media. For this year’s celebration, there were five artists on display using everything from cloth, paint, wood, glass, and words as their canvas. Ronnie Parker shared his musical artistry and Carolyn Amos from Amos and Amos served their delicious art expression of choice by providing soul food for the event.

“This is the third year,” said Mary Slater, a member of the Albion Arts Commission and an organizer of the event. “One unique thing this year was an exhibit provided by Maurice Barry of three paintings of famous Black entertainers painted by an Albion College art graduate in 2022, Artist Shalara Sutton.”

Slater and one of the artists, Octavia Crawford Turner, both acknowledged that the turnout was affected by a loss in the African American community in the city. “There was funeral of a much-loved person in the Black community at the same time on Saturday,” said Slater. “There was big rush of people at the end,” she added.

“We support each other,” said Crawford Turner. “This is Mary and the City of Albion Arts Council, (they) believe in unity in Albion.”

Crawford Turner believes that having this annually is important to the entire community and encourages people from Albion and all over to come out next year if they didn’t make it this past weekend. She explained her involvement in the showcase is not based on monetary gain but on what she can share about Black art and culture with the community. “It is a part of American history which we have to be reminded on occasion that is not Black History Month. I am Black 366 or 367 days a year. That is who I am. Preferably, I have something to bring to all races, all cultures, and all beliefs, because we are one whether we acknowledge it or not we are humanly connected,” she said.

Brendan Sims, 21, a first-time artist at the event, explained he started out creating side projects at home with cloth and from sewing for class projects. Then he formed his company, Seis, or six in Spanish. He uses all kinds of cloth and recycled materials. “I like more abstract and avant-garde pieces,” he said. “So, I like to use things that may not always go together or seem like they go together and make it go together and make sure that it looks good, and that the customer likes what I am doing. I like to add mixed media, so I like to paint on my denim and clothes. I like abstract dresses also.”

Of the art show, he said, “It was more exciting and prosperous.” Former local Michigan State Representative Jim Haadsma was his first customer at the showcase. Sims scoffs at anyone that says sewing is just for women. “Men can have ideas too, making great art too and there’s nothing to be feminine about. It’s more unisex to create great art,” he said.

Husband and wife team, Oscar and Linda Cleveland, Albion, chose to work with glass and wood. They also have special reasons for choosing their media. Their carved plaques and photos have quotes from the Bible and famous people. There is one from Lakers Basketball LeBron James “I like criticism it makes you strong” and former slave and activist Sojourner Truth’s quote, “Truth is powerful, and it prevails.”

The Clevelands’ art is intended to uplift others as well as expressing themselves. “People need inspiration; especially in these trying times so if we can put quotes out there that will inspire people, that will uplift people, that will give people hope, that’s our motive,” explained Oscar Cleveland.

With it also being Women’s History Month, Diane Bell of The Ultimate Reward strives through her art to keep cultural traditions alive and share the vibrancy of her culture mainly with other women although some of her product line can be geared toward men. She sews and designs the totes and new to her business are scrunchies and bandanas.

“As an artist and a woman, I think it’s important that we represent women with our art . . . one of my goals is to represent a variety of women. I don’t want to just represent women with Christian values. I want to represent women who are passionate maybe about sports or passionate about international travel or coffee, something just as simple as coffee. So, we want to represent women all across the lines and I have fabric here from India, Ghana, and, of course, our USA fabric, so it’s very important to me.” Bell explained further that art helps share culture too. “I think it helps us to remember. First of all, where we came from as women of color. I have to remember where we came from, our roots and remember that our heritage is very rich. It’s vibrant with colors and if we lose that then the next generation will be lost and that appreciation of our culture.”

With up-and-coming artists like Sims joining the ranks of Albion’s skilled creative artisans, culture and history will be on display for the entire community.

Carolyn Amos said she chose to cater the event because she supports Albion and wants to discover the different ways people express themselves. She hopes in the future more people will make a point of coming to the annual Black History Month Artist Showcase because everyone is welcome, and she loves seeing people enjoy her cooking. “I want to be encouraging. I want to see art. I want to see everything. Come on out,” said Amos.