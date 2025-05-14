ALEgan toasts Craft Beers

Saturday, May 10, 2025, the 4th Annual ALEgan Craft Beer Fest drew a crowd of 21+ year old ale lovers to the Allegan County Fairgrounds. They relaxed, socialized, and sampled brews from 16 Michigan breweries! Food, Fun, Music and Ale were on the docket as the crowd enjoyed not only the beer, but wonderful food and the music of Kitten & the Tonics.

The Mobile Crave and Patty Matters provided food while ale was available from 707 Winery & Brewery, Apoptosis Brewing Co, Archival Brewing, Bier Distillery, Brewery Outre, Distant Whistle Brewhouse, Doster Brewing Co, Final Gravity Brewing, Harbor Light Brewery, Heronmark, Oakestown Brewery, OpenRoad Brewery, One Well Brewing, Rusty Rocket Brewing, Tantrick Brewing, and Useless Creatures Brewing Co.

Like this: Like Loading...