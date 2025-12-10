Allegan boys basketball drops pair of games

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

WYOMING—After opening the season with a win over Comstock on Monday, Dec. 1, the Allegan boys basketball team traveled to play Potter’s House the next evening.

And while the game started well for the Tigers—the score was tied at 10-10 after one quarter—the 3-point shooting of Potter’s House proved to be the difference as Allegan lost 52-47.

“We beat them on the boards, but Potter’s House did a better job shooting 3-pointers,” Allegan coach Brian Baker said.

LJ Dial led Allegan with 13 points and Brandon Thrash contributed 11 points.

The story was similar with Allegan traveled to Bridgman on Friday, Dec. 5.

The Tigers trailed just 10-9 after the opening frame, but trailed 24-17 at halftime and 39-29 entering the fourth quarter before falling 55-51.

“It was the same start as Tuesday,” Baker said. “Bridgman took a lead in the second quarter and we were battling from behind from there.”

Brayden Kosiorowski had a team-best 13 points for the Tigers, while Colby Bishop had 11 and Thrash had 10.

Nathan Martinez had another great game on the defensive side to go with seven points.

“Our two losses were by a combined nine points,” Baker said. “We have not played well in all four quarters in any of our games this season. Once that happens, this team can do great things.”