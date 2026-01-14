Allegan cheer takes first at league jamboree

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

SCHOOLCRAFT—So far, so good for the Allegan competitive cheer team when it comes to its pursuit of a third straight SAC championship.

The Tigers opened the conference schedule at the Schoolcraft Jamboree on Thursday, Jan. 8, placing first among the six Division 3 squads.

Allegan finished with 684.34 points. Buchanan was runner-up with 634.7 points, followed by Parchment (630.64), South Haven (572.96), Berrien Springs (550.26) and Dowagiac (540.4).

“The girls had three solid rounds even after having to make last-minute changes due to illness,” Allegan coach Nicole Durr said.

Durr was particularly pleased with the effort of junior Kaylin Rader.

“Kaylin stepped in as a back spot in round 3 the day of the competition and handled the change with ease,” Durr said.

Allegan had the highest score in each of the three rounds, beginning with a 212.8 in Round 1. A 193.44 followed in Round 2, before finishing up with a 278.1 in Round 3.

“The girls earned the top score in each round,” Durr said. “They did an amazing job adapting and helping each other out to get things updated quickly. Their hard work definitely showed in their performances.”

On Saturday, Jan. 10, Allegan hosted the Tiger Rumble and surpassed 700 points to place second for the day.