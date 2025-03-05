Allegan girls beat Schoolcraft, fall to Hopkins

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

The Allegan girls basketball team hoped to end the regular season on a high note.

Jayden VandenAkker and Maddie Antkoviak did their part to ensure that happened.

VandenAkker scored a game-best 18 points and Antkoviak joined her in double figures with 12 points to lead the Tigers to the 44-34 win over visiting Schoolcraft on Thursday, Feb. 27.

Allegan improved to 14-7 in advance of district play, much to the delight of head coach Sharron Thompson.

“We closed out the regular season with a bang with a thrilling and entertaining win,” Thompson said. “Momentum shifted back and forth the entire first half, but we came out firing and established a lead early.”

Allegan’s lead stood at 13-7 at the end of the opening quarter, with that advantage extended to 22-15 at halftime.

VandenAkker scored four points in each of the first two quarters before adding three in the third stanza and seven in the final frame.

“We were able to defend late, knock down big shots and hold the lead the whole way,” Thompson said. “It’s been an unbelievable season for us, and we look to take this momentum into South Haven for districts next week.”

Ellie Ziemelis added seven points in the victory.

On Tuesday, Feb. 25, Allegan hosted Hopkins, with the turning point coming in the third quarter.

The teams were tied at 7-7 after one quarter and 13-13 at halftime. But in the third stanza, Hopkins used a 19-10 run to take command on the way to the 39-27 win.

“It was a back-and-forth battle in the first half, but we turned the ball over too much late and that helped Hopkins secure the win,” Thompson said.

Antkoviak led Hopkins with eight points, followed by Bailey Meade with seven, Shy Thompson with six and VandenAkker with five.

Cora Hall scored a game-best 12 points for Hopkins. Reegan Helderop and Kelsey Burgess added eight and seven points, respectively.