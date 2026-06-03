Allegan tennis places third at finals to cap historic season

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

MIDLAND—An historic season ended with another historic accomplishment for the Allegan girls tennis team.

The Tigers finished third at the Division 4 state finals in Midland on May 27-28, completing a 22-0 season that included conference, regional and Valley Division championships while producing the program’s highest state-finals finish since placing runner-up in 2013.

Allegan scored 18 points, trailing only Greenhills and Lansing Catholic.

According to Allegan coach Damien Arthur, the accomplishments went beyond championships and records.

“More than the wins, records and championships, this team represented Allegan with toughness, pride and commitment,” Arthur said. “They competed for each other, handled pressure with maturity and made our school and community proud.”

The state-finals appearance also marked the Tigers’ second consecutive top-10 finish at the state meet, further solidifying this group as one of the most accomplished teams in program history.

The Tigers advanced two flights to the state finals, with the No. 1 doubles team of Ireland Dewey and Madison Cook and the No. 3 doubles team of Sophia Augustine and Emma Scheffler both finishing as state runners-up.

Dewey and Cook opened the tournament with a bye before defeating St. Francis 6-4, 6-1 and Bullock Creek 6-2, 6-3 to reach the semifinals. They then knocked off NorthPointe Christian 6-2, 6-3 before falling to top-seeded Greenhills 1-6, 3-6 in the championship match.

Augustine and Scheffler entered the tournament as the top seed at No. 3 doubles and advanced to the finals with victories over Everest Collegiate (6-4, 6-3), Saginaw Nouvel (6-3, 6-3) and Lansing Catholic (5-7, 6-4, 6-2). Their run ended in the title match against second-seeded Greenhills, which earned a 5-7, 6-1 victory.

Allegan also received a semifinal appearance from Ava Thompson at No. 4 singles and the No. 2 doubles team of Taylor Fuller and Hanna Kievit.

At No. 4 doubles, Kaylee Haas and Hailey Gauthier reached the quarterfinals before dropping a hard-fought three-set match to sixth-seeded Kalamazoo Christian.

Addy Fales advanced to the quarterfinals at No. 1 singles, while Camdyn Drozd at No. 2 singles and Kendall Halstead at No. 3 singles each competed at the state finals as well.

“This State Finals performance was the final chapter of one of the best seasons in program history,” Arthur said.