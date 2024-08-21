Allegan’s Roundabout opens to the public for Thursday walk

This was the beginning of the Allegan Roundabout on May 15, 2024. (Photo made available by Above Allegan.)

An aerial view from Above Allegan on August 2nd shows how M-40 South (upper left) and M-89 (left) merge onto the circle to provide access to Hubbard St. (bottom) then Cedar St. (right) and Ely St. (upper right). The public is encouraged to come for the Walkabout on Thurs., Aug. 22, 2024, from 5:30-7:30pm to become comfortable with the movement around the circle. The Roundabout will be open to traffic on Friday, Aug. 23rd.

The Walkabout of the Roundabout in Allegan where M89 from the east and M40 from the south meet Hubbard, Ely and Cedar Streets will be Thursday, August 22, 2024, from 5:30-7:30pm. The MI Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the City of Allegan encourage people to walk the new streets or ride their bikes (no motorized vehicles) to become comfortable with the configuration. Special accommodations have been made for larger vehicles like school buses to practice the route.

Sidewalks and driveways have been completed. Parking is available in the Allegan County Courthouse parking lot or along downtown streets. Representatives for MDOT and the City of Allegan will be available to answer questions.

This is Phase 1 of the project, and MDOT promised to have the Roundabout completed before the Allegan County Fair began on September 6, 2024.

For some, the summer of 2024 has been another challenge, especially for those who normally enter Allegan’s Downtown from M-89 east, M-40 So., or Ely Street.

While truck routes were identified by MDOT, the alternative entrances to Downtown were quite vague. Residents and visitors endured new entry routes to the city to enjoy events like weekly Rollin’ on the River and Good Times at the Gazebo, plus Bridgefest, the July 3rd Jubilee when thousands found their way to enjoy the festivities and fireworks. Astute voyagers continued to enjoy shopping and business appointments.

There will be a Phase 2 that will begin after the County Fair ends. At that time, prepare for some disruption between Trowbridge and Monroe Street. All construction should be completed by November 2024.