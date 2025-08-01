Amazon distribution center, bowling alley preparations expected for Clare south end

By Christopher Johnson

You may have noticed some major construction on the south end of town in recent months. With Dollar Daze now sadly shuttered, the husk that remains is now the placeholder for the new Gateway Lanes entertainment center–confirmed by the owners of the original location. After it was practically incinerated in a late-night blaze back in 2023.

Two years later we now arrive at not only a bigger, better bowling alley, but also a whole new city district. Or rather, significant expansion in the city’s industrial zone.

Scannell Properties, aka Project Pioneer, is preparing to build a massive Amazon distribution center on 23 acres of land that was recently acquired. The sale just closed, and they’re already breaking ground. For being such a large project, progress is already moving fast, make no mistake. Originally, it had been proposed to build this sort of facility at the north end of town along Colonville Rd. Back when a Wal-Mart supercenter was a trending conversation.

Now, the winds have shifted in the other direction, and we can expect this beast to take about 10-12 months to complete. Plus, we’re getting a brand-new road built as part of the deal. Apparently, the current entrance to Industrial Drive–between the Marathon and the old motel–is considered dangerous and insufficient in accordance with the latest specs.

“We are also working with MDOT to explore the possibility of a road that would connect Industrial Parkway directly to the existing roundabout so that traffic and trucks can flow in and out of both south industrial parks even easier.” says Jeremy Howard, city manager.

It’s important to consider the following: an Amazon distribution center of this size is a very tall order. We are all aware of how many Prime subscriptions are out there daily–with Same-Day, One-Day, and Two-Day shipping. The traffic to accommodate our thankless home shopping lifestyles is going to be an overwhelming adjustment. So, it’s necessary to modify our environment to ensure road safety and minimal frustration, as we navigate the new landscape.

At that end of town, so close to an outbound expressway ramp, it’d be a shame to have an early morning commute interrupted by a collision with the constant delivery traffic. So, measures are being taken, sparing no expense as it would seem.

When it’s done, the city will take over the new road, and it’ll be the main access point for the entire 95-acre park. Of course, entry from the other direction near Hilltop Auto will remain, maintaining normality otherwise. This means more opportunities for future sales and further development. More storefronts. More factories. A bigger, wealthier Clare, Michigan.

After all, nobody builds a town under a ceiling. Sky’s the limit as they say.

Here’s the financial breakdown for the IP3 roads, according to Howard. The IDC and City are teaming up with the EDA and MMDC to fund this operation. If the EDA comes through, it’ll be an 80/20 split – we only need to cover 20% of the costs. That means full curb and gutter streets with stormwater, water, sewer, lights – the whole nine yards. This will make future development a realistic simplicity that under certain circumstances, are not viable.

It’s also worth noting, Amazon has been experimenting heavily with AI and robotics in recent years as these new fulfillment centers are being constructed.

“We’ve just deployed our 1 millionth robot,” announced Amazon VP, Scott Dresser. “Building on our position as the world’s largest manufacturer and operator of mobile robotics. This milestone robot was recently delivered to a fulfillment center in Japan, joining our global network that now spans more than 300 facilities worldwide.”

More on this story as it develops.