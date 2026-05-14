Another attempt to censure Sturgis mayor Perez fails, in 4-3 vote

Tension surrounding mayor Frank Perez, Sturgis City Commission and uncertainty about the resignation of city manager Andrew Kuk continued on May 13, at a regular meeting of the board.

Aaron Miller, commissioner at-large, brought two separate resolutions, each of which was defeated in a 4-3 roll-call vote. Commissioner Justin Wickey excused himself from the meeting prior to its conclusion, to attend a planned family activity.

Voting yes on each were Miller, vice mayor Jeff Mullins and commissioner Dan Boring. Voting no were Perez, and commissioners Cathi Abbs, Richard Bir and Marvin Smith.

Resolution 1 stated, in part, a call for “investigation of wrongdoing by certain commissioners” and that there is reasonable cause to believe there has been wrongdoing and it directly led to the resignation of city manager Andrew Kuk, or at least was an integral part of it.

Resolution 2 called for the censure of Perez, citing the oath of office for a Michigan elected official, as prescribed by the Michigan Constitution of 1963, Article XI, Section 1. The resolution claims Perez “represents an inherent lack of willingness to adhere to Michigan law and instead has repeatedly given evidence for his belief in his view being the right view, instead of Michigan law being the right view.”

It was the second attempt at censure in the past two meetings of the city commission. On April 22, Mullins presented a similar resolution, as well as a request for the mayor’s resignation. Neither passed, being deadlocked in a 4-4 vote, with Smith absent.

Commissioners have been unable to provide specifics about any potential allegations. Most are bound by legal adherence pertaining to discussions that took place during closed sessions of the commission.

The motions on May 13 came during the commissioners comment segment at the end of the meeting.

Mullins said he has spoken with community members who are demanding answers.

“We’re not on some colluding bandwagon thing, trying to force our will on anyone here … trying to bring down a particular commissioner,” Mullins said. “It saddens me that the majority of us sitting here tonight don’t see it in the best interest of the ones we represent, that elected us into office, to make sure we’re running a transparent operation. It’s disappointing that some feel their personal appearance is more important than the city at large … I believe it should be brought up at the next meeting, and the next …”

Perez, during his time to speak, said he believes accusations of wrongdoing and motions to censure are a personal assault, and was emphatic about his will to continue.

“I stand committed to my community,” he said. “I am not gonna let you people bully me around, because I love my community so much. If we want to be transparent, let’s be transparent with it all.”

Perez, who represents Precinct 4, was appointed by the commission as mayor in 2023, and reappointed in 2025.