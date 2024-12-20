AR Boys Basketball for Dec 20

Todd Atkins of Vandercook Lake High School follows through on a shot during a game against Manchester last week.

Vandercook Lake Earns First Boys Basketball Victory

Photo, story by Jeff Steers

Recorder Contributing Writer

Vandercook Lake High School earned its first win of the season in boys basketball.

The Jayhawks defeated Manchester 40-34 at home last week.

Here are boys basketball scores from games the past week.

Michigan Center 68, Addison 18: Seven players scored at least six points for the Cardinals in the easy win. Michigan Center jumped out to an 18-2 lead in the first quarter. Jayden Watson scored 17 points to lead MCHS.

Grass Lake 40, Columbia Central 23: Bryant Cook scored 13 points in the low-scoring contest at CCHS. Derek Sanders scored seven points and Nolan Schiel added six points for CCHS.

Hanover-Horton 65, East Jackson 45: The Comets earned a home win against East Jackson Wednesday night. Luke Soper scored 23 points and pulled down 13 rebounds, J.J. Russ scored 14 points, and Channing Hull added 10 points for HHHS.

Napoleon 36, Homer 33: The Pirates earned a low-scoring win on the road in Cascades Conference action. Tyler Nall scored 16 points and Lionel Campbell, Gavin Davis, and Brady McLain each scored six points for Napoleon.

Vandercook Lake 40, Manchester 34: Vandercook Lake earned its first victory of the season. Chris Jimenez scored 12 points, Michael Smith tallied 10 points, and Jareem Love-Weller made 4-of-6 free throws in the last minute of the contest to ice the game for VCL.

Bronson 48, Concord 42: The Yellow Jackets had its 15-game winning streak in the Big Eight Conference snapped at home Thursday. Connor Stevens led Concord with 19 points and Jett Smith added 15 points. Kamron Brackett led Bronson with 25 points. Concord is now 2-1 in the Big 8 and 3-2 overall for the season.

Lumen Christi 82, Divine Child 58: Three players scored in double digits led by Luke Tropea with 22 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists. Timmy Crowley scored 17 points and dished five assists and Ashton Callan finished with 15 points and seven rebounds.

Waldron 57, Jackson Christian 46: The Royals lost at home in conference play. Christian Guerrero scored 15 points and J.D. Locke and Aaden Breton added 11 points apiece for Jackson Christian.

Columbia Central 82, Homer 32: CCHS guard Derek Sanders scored 22 points, Logan Fowler added 12 points, while David Munro contributed 11 points. Brock Butler scored 10 points and Kooper Manning added eight points for the Trojans.

Leslie 63, East Jackson 43: DeAngelo Alexander scored 13 points for East Jackson. Leslie (2-2) was led by Conner Marciniak with 16 points and Henry Bradford scoring 14 points.

Hanover-Horton 52, Vandercook Lake 40: Luke Soper scored 27 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. Brodey Bailly scored 13 points for HHHS. Chris Jimenez scored 17 points for Vandercook Lake. “We played great, competitive basketball for 42 minutes,” Coach Cory Ray said. “Todd Atkins turned in a heck of a performance on the board as well as blocking shots and disrupting everything in the paint.”

Grass Lake 47, Napoleon 36: Jacob Collins scored 18 points and Brayden Lape added 16 points to lead the Warriors. The Pirates were led by Tyler Nall with 15 points and Brady McLain with 12 points.

Michigan Center 59, Manchester 32: The Cardinals jumped out to a 24-8 lead in the first quarter. Tre Collins scored 17 points and Spencer Berkeypile added 12 points for Michigan Center.

Northwest 61, Western 56: Northwest High School earned its first victory of the season with the home win.

Springport 49, Stockbridge 47: Tucker Wiginton scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Jake Kregel added 10 points and five assists for Springport (5-0).

Brighton Livingston 79, Jackson Christian 45: The Royals fell on the road Saturday in basketball action. Aaden Breton led Jackson Christian with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Columbia Central 53, Clinton 38: The Golden Eagles earned a win against its former conference foes on the road Monday. Derek Sanders scored 20 points and Carter Simpson added 10 points for CCHS (4-1).

Michigan Center 52, Western 30: Three players scored in double digits for the Cardinals in the road win. Jayden Watson scored 20 points, Tre Collins tallied 16, and Spencer Berkeypile added 11 points for the Cardinals.

Northwest 57, Chelsea 42: The Mounties fell on the road against Chelsea in a non-conference contest.

Mason 57, Marshall 50: Marshall fell to 5-1 with its first loss of the season on the road on Monday. Austin Burns finished with 16 points and Lincoln Fuller tallied 10 points for Marshall.

Homer 56, Reading 36: Homer earned its first win of the season against its former conference foes. Brock Butler of Homer scored 19 points in the victory.

Concord 59, Hillsdale Academy 45: The Yellow Jackets won a non-conference matchup at home Tuesday. Connor Stevens scored 26 points and Jett Smith added 14 points for Concord (4-2).